It’s Chicago’s warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years
Mild, often cloudy Thanksgiving Thursday—the warmest in 7 years (since 2015) with temps in the 50s, ranks among the 17% mildest thanksgiving readings of the past 150 years
Happy Thanksgiving all!! Only 30 of the past 150 Thanksgivings in Chicago has recorded a 50-degree or higher temp–that’s just 20% of them–or 2 in 10 Thanksgivings. We can refine that further. If we focus on our predicted Chicago high of 53 for Thursday, that will be a temp matched or exceeded only 25 of the past 150 years— 17% of them. This places Thursday’s “warmth” in the top tier of Thanksgivings here. The average Thanksgiving Day high temp since 1872 has been 43°. A look at the last 10 Thanksgiving days in Chicago show a wide range in temperatures. Snow has not been observed in the past ten years on Thanksgivings.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0