Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
SaskTel, Axiom Partner to Deliver Advanced Geospatial Data & Analytics
SaskTel and Axiom Exploration Group announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively explore opportunities that will help organizations across Saskatchewan enhance and modernize their operations through the collection and analysis of geospatial and other geophysical data. Based in Saskatoon, Axiom is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that...
thefastmode.com
Sepura Taps Softil's MCPTX Technology
Mission-critical communications (MCX) device provider Sepura and the world’s leading MCX solutions enabler Softil jointly announced that Softil’s Mission Critical Push-to Talk, Data and Video (MCPTX) Software Development Kit (SDK) has been adopted by Sepura to support its Android OS-based broadband vehicle and handheld communication devices and applications.
thefastmode.com
Transcelestial Showcases 10Gbps 5G Connectivity over Lasers
Transcelestia has proven that it is possible to deliver 5G connectivity wirelessly using laser technology at a 10Gbps capacity. The technology showcase took place at a new demonstration site at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS Tech Lab). Transcelestial launched the new public 5G demonstration facility in collaboration with UTS...
thefastmode.com
1&1, Orange Sign Worldwide International Roaming Agreement
1&1 and Orange have concluded a long-term agreement for the provision of international roaming services for the 1&1 mobile network. Concurrently with the launch of Europe’s first fully virtualised mobile network based on the new OpenRAN technology, 1&1 AG will also provide to its customers reliable mobile services when they travel abroad.
thefastmode.com
Deutsche Telekom Tests 6 GHz Frequency Spectrum in Bonn
Deutsche Telekom is campaigning for the use of additional frequency bands for mobile communications. The company tested high frequency range at 6 gigahertz (GHz) in Bonn under real-world conditions. The result: The very high frequencies compared to current bands are ideally suited for mobile communications. They could significantly increase bandwidth...
Comments / 0