thefastmode.com
SaskTel, Axiom Partner to Deliver Advanced Geospatial Data & Analytics
SaskTel and Axiom Exploration Group announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively explore opportunities that will help organizations across Saskatchewan enhance and modernize their operations through the collection and analysis of geospatial and other geophysical data. Based in Saskatoon, Axiom is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that...
thefastmode.com
Transcelestial Showcases 10Gbps 5G Connectivity over Lasers
Transcelestia has proven that it is possible to deliver 5G connectivity wirelessly using laser technology at a 10Gbps capacity. The technology showcase took place at a new demonstration site at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS Tech Lab). Transcelestial launched the new public 5G demonstration facility in collaboration with UTS...
thefastmode.com
toob Expands its Full Fibre Broadband Services over CityFibre's Network
CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has signed an agreement with toob, a full fibre network builder and broadband provider based in the South of England, enabling them to extend their successful broadband retail proposition across CityFibre’s national footprint. toob is building its own fibre networks...
thefastmode.com
Deutsche Telekom Tests 6 GHz Frequency Spectrum in Bonn
Deutsche Telekom is campaigning for the use of additional frequency bands for mobile communications. The company tested high frequency range at 6 gigahertz (GHz) in Bonn under real-world conditions. The result: The very high frequencies compared to current bands are ideally suited for mobile communications. They could significantly increase bandwidth...
