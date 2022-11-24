ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 3

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God

2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
The Independent

Celebrating Thanksgiving in style and practising gratitude

Thanksgiving is widely celebrated and many have taken it as a time of giving thanks for what they have, opening up their homes to those they love and sharing in a delicious meal.It is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.Having a specific day of the year to do this and discuss what you are thankful for could be a great way to bring people together and appreciate what you have.So, how can we reflect on what we love and hold dear, while also introducing new and exciting things into our life? Well, Thanksgiving could...
Andrei Tapalaga

1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey

1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
WITF

What is a Jehovah’s Witness and what do they believe?

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. There are almost nine million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide but many only know them...
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Fox News

Fox News

873K+
Followers
4K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy