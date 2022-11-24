ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

By Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P284O_0jM9aLsB00

The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) welcome the New England Patriots (6-4) to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night. It will be the 14th meeting between the teams and the first Thanksgiving game.

The Vikings look to rebound after a disappointing loss last week. A quick turnaround is needed against the sizzling Patriots. However, it could be a difficult challenge. New England is on a three-game winning streak and has allowed just six points in its last two games.

The Patriots own a 9-4 record in the series. The Vikings have lost five consecutive games against the Patriots, with their last victory during the 2000 season .

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Vikings Week 12 game:

Patriots at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

TURDUCKEN: NFL to celebrate John Madden’s legacy on Thanksgiving

WEEK 12 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Cowboys jump into top 5, Vikings tumble six spots

RELATED: Which offseason move has made its respective NFL team most thankful?

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Bills at Lions | Giants at Cowboys | Patriots at Vikings | Broncos at Panthers | Buccaneers at Browns | Ravens at Jaguars | Texans at Dolphins | Bears at Jets | Bengals at Titans | Falcons at Commanders | Chargers at Cardinals | Raiders at Seahawks | Rams at Chiefs | Saints at 49ers | Packers at Eagles | Steelers at Colts

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 25, Patriots 20

Minnesota showed it may not be the dominant contender its record had indicated, but this should be a chance for a bounceback. Still, Kirk Cousins’ historically deficient performance in primetime bears concern here, but the Patriots offense is still far too unreliable to back in this spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kRyt_0jM9aLsB00
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears. Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Vikings 24, Patriots 20

The Vikings had a huge letdown at home last week against the Cowboys, but there’s no better remedy than playing four days later. They’ll take care of the Patriots, who needed to return a punt for a touchdown to get past the Jets last week.

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 28, Patriots 14

Finding their bearings following the beatdown loss to Dallas, the Vikings lean on Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook to conquer the anonymous Pats on Thanksgiving night.

Jarrett Bell: Vikings 28, Patriots 16

Nate Davis: Vikings 24, Patriots 20

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 28, Patriots 18

COACHES PROJECT: Evaluating how nepotism stunts NFL coaching diversity

NFL COACHES GRADES: Patriots ace Week 11 test, Vikings search for answers

HALL OF FAME: Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas among Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In

Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

3 Lions most to blame for Thanksgiving loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions lost another Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo entered the game as 9.5-point favorites. A late 22-19 lead proved tough for the Lions to hold onto late, and the real Josh Allen showed up with just under 30 seconds remaining, setting up Bills kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

689K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy