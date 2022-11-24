ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

By Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The New York Giants (7-3) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) renew their NFC East rivalry on Thanksgiving.

This will be the second meeting between the teams this season. Week 3, the Cowboys defeated the Giants 23-16 at MetLife Stadium.

New York continues to surprise. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has found ways to win games despite injuries to key players. However, the Giants have lost 10 of their last 11 games against the Cowboys.

Dallas is no stranger to Thanksgiving play and has a 31-22-1 record on the holiday.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Cowboys Week 12 game:

Giants at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 24, Giants 20

Dallas dominated Minnesota and clearly has the stronger roster. That has been the case for a few years now and, yet, the Giants have managed to keep games within one score. The Cowboys are a touch banged up, so I think this one is closer than the line indicates.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence rushes. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Cowboys 27, Giants 17

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys got their biggest win of the season against the Vikings. And they surely don’t want to have a letdown at home, like they gave Minnesota last week. The Cowboys take care of their NFC East rivals in the Giants this week.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 27, Giants 17

Coming off its rout of Minnesota, Dallas has been itching to flex their superiority over the revived Giants, and there’s no better time than the festive Thanksgiving game.

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys 31, Giants 24

Nate Davis: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 26, Giants 17

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

