I've been living in the city for nearly 10 years, and every apartment I've moved into is cold and drafty. I'm in the market to buy my first home / condo, and I want to avoid living in a place that is cold, drafty, and requires expensive upgrades to keep thermally efficient. The price of natural gas is going up and frankly, I'm fed up with throwing money out the literal window and still being uncomfortable.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO