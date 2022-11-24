ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Does Lansing have any cool toy stores?

Ask Lansing
Ask Lansing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSyIA_0jM9ZvWk00
unsplash web image

My 2.5 year old nephew is visiting and I would love to visit some local or, cool toy stores before they head back. Any ideas?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Lansing

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Lansing?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Retailers hope savings brings in Black Friday shoppers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The wait is almost over for people hungry for sales and hoping to get a jump on their wish lists. This Black Friday comes after a long year of high costs at grocery stores, yet experts are optimistic. The Thanksgiving plates might be clear but a few shoppers said they have […]
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Any recommendations for unique places to shop in Lansing?

I’m going to be in Lansing for 48 hours this week. As someone from a small central city as well as a die-hard fashion enthusiast, I’m looking forward to doing some shopping. I know some big shopping malls, but I also want to inquire about any smaller, locally owned shops with unique things to offer. If anyone can give me some recommendations, I would appreciate it. Thanks.
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Where can I find warm or thermally efficient housing in Lansing?

I've been living in the city for nearly 10 years, and every apartment I've moved into is cold and drafty. I'm in the market to buy my first home / condo, and I want to avoid living in a place that is cold, drafty, and requires expensive upgrades to keep thermally efficient. The price of natural gas is going up and frankly, I'm fed up with throwing money out the literal window and still being uncomfortable.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Ask Lansing

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Lansing?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan

The Great Lake State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saginaw County, you might just want to visit.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?

It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WLNS

Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Businesses in Lansing hope a holiday market leads to more awareness about the homeless community after a week of controversy. Lansing’s Kringle Market reopens on Saturday, but advocates with the city’s homeless community are calling the market’s setup “Insensitive.” They’ve even brought their concerns to city officials. Those concerns include better […]
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Where can I get the electric services under my name in Lansing?

Hi, I’m an immigrant who just got here in the US, and I’ll be moving out of the rental accommodation provided by my employer. The new apartment I’m moving in needs me to transfer the electric services under my name. I called and spoke with the electric company and since I have no stated ID or driver’s license yet, they need me to submit a notarized affidavit with 2 ID to verify my identity. I’m new here, do you know a notary public with printing and fax services in Lansing?
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

Ask Lansing

Seattle, WA
639
Followers
570
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Lansing

Comments / 0

Community Policy