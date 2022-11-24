Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Sami Zayn Proves His Allegiance as The Bloodline Win Main Event
The main event for WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event was the Men's War Games match, which would be between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night Reigns and Zayn looked to be on the same page, and the advantage was with the Brawling Brutes. That would serve them well throughout the match, and at several points, The Bloodline looked like they were going to fall due to infighting between Jey and Zayn. That all changed though when Zayn made his allegiances perfectly clear, taking out Kevin Owens and offering him up for Jey to get the pin and the win, sacrificing his best friend for The Bloodline and giving them the win.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
bodyslam.net
Friday Night SmackDown Results (11/25/22)
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 24, 2022
The show aired on Thanksgiving Day and with that, it paid tribute to some of the best Thanksgiving moments in IMPACT! Wrestling. Before that, the show kicked off with an exclusive tag team match between the team of Raj Singh & Shera vs the team of Yuya Uemura & Delirious.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets A New Name
Sarah Logan will now be known Valhalla. The name of Valhalla was used in a number of vignettes promoting Logan and The Viking Raiders’ return to WWE television starting back on the October 7 episode of SmackDown. Logan made her return alongside the Raiders on back on the November 11 episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should've Never Released Recently Returned Star
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, many familiar faces have made their way back to the company. From Karrion Kross and Hit Row to Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt, there has been no shortage of returning talent. If you ask WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle, however, he believes one superstar in particular should've never been released in the first place.
bodyslam.net
Survivor Series 2022: United States Title Triple Threat Match Recap And Result
The US title match at Survivor Series lived up to the hype. The match kicked off with some typical Austin Theory bullying by Lashley and Rollins. The pace was hectic early on as the three used the triple threat match rules to their advantage early on. However, Rollins would pick up the pace hitting a litany of high octane moves before hitting a pedigree on Lashley, who kicked out.
itrwrestling.com
The Brawling Brutes Take Out The Bloodline To Win Men’s WarGames Advantage Match
At WWE Survivor Series, it’s Team Brawling Brutes who will hold the advantage. The main event of the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown featured the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Whoever wins, gets the advantage for their team at Survivor Series. During the bout, both groups brought along their teammates, who were ringside throughout. The Usos came in as the favorites to win the match, who are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
bodyslam.net
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
Comments / 0