Road-weary Pistons, minus 4 starters, put up a fight but fall to Cavs
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 102-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. WEARY TRAVELERS – The first quarter of the season didn’t unfold as the Pistons might have hoped, but even as they opened 3-15 Dwane Casey saw glimmers of the growth he’s repeatedly said is the foremost goal for the season. That became more evident to the masses on the back end of a six-game road trip the Pistons wrapped up in Phoenix on Friday, the Pistons winning back to back games at tough venues in Denver and Utah and then pushing the Suns to the final minute despite missing four starters. They were still down four starters on Sunday when they returned, still a little groggy, to Little Caesars Arena the day after returning home, but the Pistons again played with more energy and confidence than might have been anticipated. They played perhaps their best defensive quarter of the season to take a 26-20 lead out of the gate and led for almost all of the first three-plus quarters. Cleveland, which was 3 of 21 from the 3-point line through three quarters, warmed up in the fourth, hitting 4 of its first 6 and finishing 8 of 28. The Pistons undermined their chance to upset the East’s current No. 3 seed by shooting 14 of 26 from the foul line. Their 5-17 record has come in the face of quite arguably the toughest road any NBA team has faced. Going into Sunday’s game, the Pistons had played teams with a collective winning percentage of .568, second in the league, and they’d played more games (22) than anyone but Utah (also 22) and more road games (13) than all but the Jazz (14).
Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes
For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
Chuck Checks In - 11.28.22
GAME NIGHT FROM SALT LAKE CITY: Bulls (8-11, 3-6 on the road) at Utah: (12-10, 6-2 at home). 8PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 7:45CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 8PM CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 26 ppg. Utah: Markkanen: 21 ppg. LEADING...
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
Jr. NBA Court of Leaders immerse themselves in history
The Jr. NBA Court of Leaders recently visited Washington, D.C., and participated in several activities and events that offered a wealth of knowledge and insight into important topics. Among the events they took in were a Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards home game, a tour of the White House and visits to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton named NBA Players of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 6. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP led Milwaukee to a 3-1 week with averages of 35.3...
Marcus Smart Wins October NBA Cares Community Assist Award
-NBA to donate $10,000 to the YounGameChanger Foundation – NEW YORK, November 28, 2022 – The NBA today announced Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of October in recognition of his ongoing support for pediatric cancer patients and commitment to creating access to opportunity for inner-city student-athletes. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
"It's About Us As A Team" | Jazz Continue Road Trip, Face First-Place Suns On Saturday Night
Twenty-four hours after going toe-to-toe with the defending champions, Utah returns to action when it takes on the first-place Suns on Saturday night in Phoenix — Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST. "I think it’s just about keeping perspective on what’s important to us. ... How you play...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Nov. 28
We have 10 games tonight and we have a ton of teams playing a back-to-back set. In fact, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington are all playing the second half of a B2B set. That’s going to cause chaos close to the opening tip, and there’ll surely be numerous players rested in this spot. Just be sure to keep an eye on injury reports up until 7ET!
Preview: Wizards face Wolves Monday in D.C. to close back-to-back
The Wizards have lost three straight games (two in Miami, one in Boston), but are now back home in Washington, D.C. hosting a talented Timberwolves team. Can they shift the momentum back in their direction? Here's everything you need to know as well as three things to watch for. WHERE:...
Suns promote James Jones to president of basketball operations and general manager
The Phoenix Suns today announced the promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017. Suns Interim...
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
Warriors Ride First Quarter Fire to Win in Minnesota
Sunday’s early tipoff time – 2:30 p.m. local time in Minnesota – did nothing to interrupt the Warriors rhythm, as the Dubs jumped all over the Timberwolves with a 47-point first quarter in a 137-114 win in Minnesota. The hot start, along with some clutch shooting from...
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-26-22
The Lakers (6-11) face San Antonio (6-14) on Saturday evening for the second straight night, and third time in four games. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:. LEBRON RETURNS. After missing five...
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans depth to be tested further vs. Thunder
It’s become a standard message from NBA head coaches that every player on a roster – regardless of age or experience – needs to be ready to contribute in games. That’s also been a reoccurring theme of Pelicans sideline leader Willie Green’s discussions with his club, dating back to training camp.
76ers Host Hawks After Another Win Over Magic | Gameday Report 21/82
Following a 133-103 road win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, the 76ers (11-9) return home to play the Atlanta Hawks (11-9) on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back for both teams. Philadelphia’s 133 points Sunday marked their new season-high. The Hawks lost the front end...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 28
The NBA starts off the week with 10 games on Monday. Not only are there many injuries that will impact the slate, but we also need to be on the lookout for potential rest days for players. The Hawks, 76ers, Timberwolves, Celtics, Magic, Nets, Cavaliers and Pacers will all be playing the second game of back-to-back sets. The Nets will be facing the struggling Magic, so they are one team that stands out for players to potentially rest. With that in mind, let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
