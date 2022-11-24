Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Wants WWE To Re-Hire Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli
Mandy Rose has certainly improved a lot in her years in WWE, because fans have seen her involved in a variety of storylines, showcasing her talents. Her run in NXT 2.0 so far has been nothing short of amazing. While she is having a great time, Rose would love to see her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli back as well.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Says AEW Had 0 Known Covid-19 Transmissions
Last year, several pro wrestlers tested positive for the virus and it resulted in numerous shows being cancelled as well. AEW dealt with numerous COVID-19 cases since 2020 and was criticized for that reason. While speaking with The Athletic, Tony Khan recalled having to produce shows during the COVID-19 pandemic....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
bodyslam.net
Becky Lynch Personally Sends Thanksgiving Meal To Ill Little Boy And His Family
The Man has made an incredible gesture. Thanksgiving took place on Thursday in the US and many WWE Superstars celebrated it with their family and loved ones. Becky Lynch was no exception but, she also decided to help out a family in need. Becky Lynch provided a Thanksgiving meal for...
bodyslam.net
Triple H On If The Traditional Survivor Series Concept Is Done
Triple H was asked at the post-Survivor Series press conference if WWE is done with the traditional 5 on 5 survivor series matches, Triple H answered by saying he doesn’t think they’re done with anything. I don’t think we’re done with anything. I think that when we look...
bodyslam.net
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
Triple H On Wether Or Not War Games Will Continue As A Survivor Series Staple
Triple H joined the post-Survivor Series press conference where he was asked if War Games will be a permanent fixture for Survivor Series moving forward. He didn’t give a definitive answer, but said we will see. I think we’ll see. I think, as I just mentioned, I think it...
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
