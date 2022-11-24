Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
bodyslam.net
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net
Triple H On If The Traditional Survivor Series Concept Is Done
Triple H was asked at the post-Survivor Series press conference if WWE is done with the traditional 5 on 5 survivor series matches, Triple H answered by saying he doesn’t think they’re done with anything. I don’t think we’re done with anything. I think that when we look...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/25/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results below. – Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. – Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller.
bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
bodyslam.net
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Three Results (11/25/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 23 from the Kiryu Gas Sports Center. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show below. Super Junior Tag League: Titan & BUSHI (2-1, 4 pts) defeated TJP & Francesco Akira (2-1,...
bodyslam.net
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy On WrestleCade Match With Jeff Jarrett: Someone Is Gonna Get Hurt
Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy are going one on one in a rematch from WrestleCade 2015, tonight, November 26th. The two have not been on good terms since their 2015 match, when Jeff hit Hardy with a guitar and Matt required 36 stitches. The two men currently work together in AEW but they’re finally clashing again at at WrestleCade SuperShow. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed how the match came about and noted that he was shocked when the promoter asked, but, he accepted it.
bodyslam.net
Triple H On Wether Or Not War Games Will Continue As A Survivor Series Staple
Triple H joined the post-Survivor Series press conference where he was asked if War Games will be a permanent fixture for Survivor Series moving forward. He didn’t give a definitive answer, but said we will see. I think we’ll see. I think, as I just mentioned, I think it...
bodyslam.net
Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite
Dax Harwood returns to singles action. As announced on the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson and FTR’s Dax Harwood will go one on one in singles action on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be a first time ever singles match between the pair.
bodyslam.net
Survivor Series 2022: United States Title Triple Threat Match Recap And Result
The US title match at Survivor Series lived up to the hype. The match kicked off with some typical Austin Theory bullying by Lashley and Rollins. The pace was hectic early on as the three used the triple threat match rules to their advantage early on. However, Rollins would pick up the pace hitting a litany of high octane moves before hitting a pedigree on Lashley, who kicked out.
bodyslam.net
SmackDown World Cup Finals Set As Ricochet Advances
Ricochet and Braun Strowman went to battle on Friday Night SmackDown in a powerhouse vs high flier matchup. Earlier in the night, Santos Escobar defeated Butch in order to advance to the finals of the tournament. Then, Ricochet and Braun Strowman battled in the other semi final match, with Braun overpowering Ricochet for the majority of the match, with Ricochet getting brief moments of offense.
bodyslam.net
The Miz Demonstrates How He Injured His Hand On A Cactus, Hurts Hand Again
Many fans did not buy Miz’s story on Monday Night RAW that he injured himself by slicing a cactus and called him out on it. The Miz took to Instagram to demonstrate how he injured himself using a talking cactus toy. The Miz was constantly interrupted by the talking cactus, which only irritated that A-Lister.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Significantly Changed Judgement Day’s Direction Upon Assuming Control Of WWE Creative
Triple H made changes to how Judgement Day was presented when he took over creative control of WWE in July. While speaking to BT Sport, Finn Balor revealed that the old regime had other plans for the stable before Triple H took over WWE Creative and gave them a new sense of direction.
bodyslam.net
PAC Wrestling With Legitimate Broken Nose Suffered At Full Gear
PAC is currently wrestling through a legitimate injury he suffered at AEW Full Gear. Prior to Death Triangle’s match with The Elite on Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalibur would note that PAC suffered a broken nose at Full Gear, explaining why he was wearing a face mask during the match. The mask would be removed during the match, with PAC working a large portion of the match without protection for his injury.
bodyslam.net
Brian Pillman Jr Reveals He Has Cut Off Communication With Teddy Hart
Brian Pillman Jr. is one of the original stars of AEW, as he signed with the company back in 2019. He had a solid feud with MJF last year but hasn’t done all that much since then. Prior to joining AEW, he was in MLW as part of The...
