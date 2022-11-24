ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar

After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
The Independent

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Sporting News

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

There is still all to play for in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the chasing pack settles in behind favorites Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was handed the toughest of opening assignments to kick off the tournament, seeing his side beaten 2-0 by the South American powerhouse and admitting afterwards that it had been hard to live with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Co.
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Sporting News

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
The Associated Press

Sporting News

Argentina vs. Mexico World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

Argentina and Mexico will be aiming for their first wins of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they meet in a fixture that was first played at the finals in 1930. Argentina won 6-3 on that occasion and have only lost four of their 31 meetings with El Tri — and their need for victory against a team familiar from their Copa America campaigns has perhaps never been greater.
Sporting News

When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup

Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.

