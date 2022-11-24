Read full article on original website
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar
After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E
Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory.
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Will France rest players against Tunisia? Didier Deschamps weighing up World Cup squad rotation
Didier Deschamps acknowledged that France have little to play for in their next match - and that "peace" could lead to squad rotation. Holders France have become the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup after they beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday. Mbappe's two goals...
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is still all to play for in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the chasing pack settles in behind favorites Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was handed the toughest of opening assignments to kick off the tournament, seeing his side beaten 2-0 by the South American powerhouse and admitting afterwards that it had been hard to live with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Co.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday.
When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico
Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup record: Portugal star first man to score in five World Cups with goal at 2022 finals
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score at five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana for Portugal in Qatar. The 37-year-old has scored at every staging of the tournament since making his debut in the 2006 edition in Germany. And he made more personal history...
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Wales vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match
Wales will look to light up their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Iran on Friday in Group B action. Gareth Bale salvaged a crucial point last time out against the USA, while Iran come into this match after being thrashed 6-2 by England. A win feels crucial for...
Disgraced former UK Minister seeks jungle redemption
LONDON (AP) — Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock...
Mexico vs. Argentina free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable in USA
A blockbuster 2022 World Cup match awaits on Saturday, November 26 as Mexico and Argentina face off at Lusail Stadium. There's plenty riding on this Group C match after both sides failed to pick up three points in their first outings in Qatar. Argentina, viewed by many as tournament favourites,...
Argentina vs. Mexico World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Argentina and Mexico will be aiming for their first wins of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they meet in a fixture that was first played at the finals in 1930. Argentina won 6-3 on that occasion and have only lost four of their 31 meetings with El Tri — and their need for victory against a team familiar from their Copa America campaigns has perhaps never been greater.
When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup
Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
