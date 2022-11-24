ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kelo.com

Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients

SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KGLO News

Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election

MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home

We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County

Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier. A Cedar Rapids domestic abuse survivor is worried about what might happen if her estranged husband was to get out of prison years earlier than the mandatory sentence he received. Updated: 5 hours ago.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting

West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rescue crews are digging through debris for survivors after a deadly earthquake hit Indonesia. Pitbull...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Two Shot on Sunday

Two people were shot in Waterloo early Sunday morning, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:30am. Two people sitting in a vehicle were shot by someone outside of the vehicle. Neither victim sustained life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
Cresco Times

John, Betty Grube to retire

CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
CRESCO, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
KIMT

Meth means probation for Worth County woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV

A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, IA
1650thefan.com

Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting

Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA

