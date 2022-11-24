Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Northeast Iowa Man Struck After Running Car In Ditch
Now that we have passed daylight savings time and are driving more in the dark, it’s important we remember to be even more cautious on the roads. During these earlier sunsets, we can run across more deer on the road or in this case, a person trying to get help.
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
KIMT
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
KGLO News
Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election
MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
KIMT
Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
KCRG.com
Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting
kwayradio.com
Two Shot on Sunday
Two people were shot in Waterloo early Sunday morning, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:30am. Two people sitting in a vehicle were shot by someone outside of the vehicle. Neither victim sustained life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.
Cresco Times
John, Betty Grube to retire
CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
KGLO News
Iowa Supreme Court says Mason City man convicted of murder should have bond money returned
MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court says a Mason City man convicted of second-degree murder has failed to prove any claims of ineffective assistance of counsel but has agreed to return $50,000 in bond money to the man. James Farnsworth was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in...
KIMT
Meth means probation for Worth County woman
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV
iheart.com
1650thefan.com
Comments / 0