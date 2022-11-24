Read full article on original website
baby d
5d ago
Facebook lost and found, craigslist. look for dogs for sale as well as posting your pet. and offer reward. also check with veterinarians and post the dog there. with all of them. all counties. we cannot leave our dogs or pets out of our sites. parks and eagles are using our pets for food these days. I encourage people to use the bird baths to put leftovers and for the birds to eat off of.but they can pick up your dog they will take it. and the crooks are even worse as they will be watching you walk your dog home and they won't Mark your house and come steal it out of the yard.electric fences.
q13fox.com
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
Seattle police arrest man with nearly 60 grams of crack, thousands in cash
SEATTLE — Police officers arrested a suspected crack dealer in the downtown Seattle area on Monday evening. Officers working an emphasis patrol at Third Avenue and Pine Street at 4:50 p.m. saw a 29-year-old trying to sell drugs, according to Seattle police. He was taken into custody by officers.
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
KOMO News
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening
Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Marysville in 1998 was arrested Monday, bringing closure to a 24-year-old cold case. “It’s one of those things where it never leaves your thought process because it continues to be unsolved,” said Commander Robb Lamoureux, who was the original case detective and worked it for nine months. “It wasn’t until yesterday when we made the arrest and I was sitting at home thinking about it that it really hit that we’ve got a conclusion to this and we’re finally able to put it on a shelf and have some closure not only for us as investigators who have been involved in it but the family and the community.”
q13fox.com
DNA helps solve 1998 cold case murder of Marysville 19-year-old; suspect arrested
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police have arrested a man in connection to the 1998 murder of a then-19-year-old woman in Marysville. In late March of 1998, Jennifer Brinkman was found axed to death. Her father returned from a vacation in California and found his daughter dead inside their home in the 1900 block of Grove Street.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent
KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
KOMO News
61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
teslarati.com
Police: “no information” on whether man arrested near Tesla store tied to Antifa
On Friday afternoon, the Lynnwood Police arrested a suspect near a Tesla store, which led to reports circulating around Twitter that this was possibly Antifa-related. Earlier Friday, there were reports of an Antifa call to arms to burn down Tesla. Lynnwood Police told Teslarati in a statement that the suspect...
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court
TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times. Prosecutors haven’t yet said what...
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman
A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
