Seattle, WA

Comments / 11

baby d
5d ago

Facebook lost and found, craigslist. look for dogs for sale as well as posting your pet. and offer reward. also check with veterinarians and post the dog there. with all of them. all counties. we cannot leave our dogs or pets out of our sites. parks and eagles are using our pets for food these days. I encourage people to use the bird baths to put leftovers and for the birds to eat off of.but they can pick up your dog they will take it. and the crooks are even worse as they will be watching you walk your dog home and they won't Mark your house and come steal it out of the yard.electric fences.

Reply
3
 

KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening

Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Marysville in 1998 was arrested Monday, bringing closure to a 24-year-old cold case. “It’s one of those things where it never leaves your thought process because it continues to be unsolved,” said Commander Robb Lamoureux, who was the original case detective and worked it for nine months. “It wasn’t until yesterday when we made the arrest and I was sitting at home thinking about it that it really hit that we’ve got a conclusion to this and we’re finally able to put it on a shelf and have some closure not only for us as investigators who have been involved in it but the family and the community.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
RENTON, WA
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
KOMO News

61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman

A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

