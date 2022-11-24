Hundreds of people gathered in a vigil to pay tribute to a 16-year-old victim of the Walmart shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia, who was identified by authorities.Fernando Chavez Jr, known to family and friends as Fernando Jesus Chavez was killed on Tuesday, along with five other victims.A crowd gathered at the Sam’s Circle Walmart on Thursday to pay tribute to the teenager who family and friends described as “humble and intelligent”.“Fernando was such a nice kid, he would say hi to anybody,” said Joshua Trejo, 17, a friend since middle school. He added that he and Fernando were looking forward...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO