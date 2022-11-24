Read full article on original website
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County on Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The fatal crash happened along […]
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
Woman shot by LASD deputy in Covina
A woman who witnesses said was standing in the street and swinging a metal object at cars was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Covina Saturday. It happened around 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, LASD officials said. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, […]
Fontana Herald News
Store clerk is stabbed by suspect during robbery, but clerk is still able to hold suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery, but the injured clerk was still able to grab a gun and prevent the suspect from escaping, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on Nov. 25 at about 11:07 a.m. at the One Stop...
vvng.com
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
vvng.com
Minor injuries reported in crash at Main and Mesa Linda Streets in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash at the intersection of Main and Mesa Linda Streets resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries Saturday. At approximately 2pm, 911 dispatch received reports of a traffic collision involving a white Tesla and a silver van. San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene...
Driver who plowed through 7-Eleven in Arcadia did so intentionally, police say
The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue around 7 a.m. […]
vvng.com
Two-car crash blocks La Mesa and Pacoima Roads in Victorville Saturday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-car crash partially blocked a Victorville road Saturday night. The crash was reported at 7:35 pm, November 26, 2022, at the intersection of Pacoima Road and La Mesa Road in Victorville. Victorville Police responded to the scene and located a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz in...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
Fontana Herald News
Bloomington man arrested in connection with home invasion robbery
A Bloomington man was arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred last month in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 27 shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Laurel Avenue, where two suspects broke into a house while the victim was not there.
foxla.com
Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims
Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
vvng.com
Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
foxla.com
Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman
CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
theavtimes.com
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys area
Two brothers are in custody for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and booked on...
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
vvng.com
Police activity near North Star Ave and El Evado Road in Victorville after stolen car crashes into ravine area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police activity was reported in the area of El Evado Road and North Star Avenue after a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a ravine. On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the scene, and according to a witness, a pursuit ensued with the unknown type vehicle.
