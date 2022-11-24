Read full article on original website
China Reports Another One-Day COVID Case Record, Tightens Curbs
SHANGHAI, china — China on Friday reported another single-day record-high number of COVID-19 infections, as cities across the country enforced measures and curbs to try to control outbreaks. Excluding imported infections, China recorded 32,695 new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, of which 3,041 were symptomatic and 29,654 were asymptomatic,...
10 Killed in Apartment Fire in Northwest China's Xinjiang Region
Beijing — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday night in...
China Reports Third Consecutive Daily Record for New COVID Cases
BEIJING — China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier -- 3,103 symptomatic and 29,840...
COVID Protests in China’s Urumqi Region
Protesters, angry about long COVID-19 lockdowns, have taken to the streets in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western Xinjiang region. The protests followed a high-rise apartment building fire in Urumqi on Thursday that killed 10 people and concerns that the lockdown measures may have prevented firefighters from entering the building quickly and may have hampered the exit of some residents.
COVID Protests Hit Shanghai as Anger Spreads Across China
SHANGHAI — Protests simmered in Shanghai early Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise...
Viral Social Postings Reflect Frustration With Chinese COVID Policies
A series of pointed questions about China’s zero-COVID policy attracted widespread attention on Chinese social media before being removed, reflecting growing frustration with repeated lockdowns and testing even as much of the world is returning to something resembling pre-pandemic normality. Among the sources of frustration is the sight on...
Can Hong Kong Stem the Outflow of Residents?
HONG KONG — Hong Kong has eased most of its stiff COVID19-related restrictions and begun promoting the territory’s reopening to the world, but relocation professionals do not expect an early end to the largest emigration wave the city has seen since its handover to China in 1997. “In...
Taiwan Votes in Local Elections Amid Tensions With China
TAIPEI — Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local...
China Frees Up $70 Billion for Banks to Underpin Slowing Economy
China said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year, releasing about $69.8 billion in long-term liquidity to prop up a faltering economy hit by record COVID-19 cases. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would...
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China’s strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country’s all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China’s financial capital who called for Xi Jinping’s resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule — but hours later people rallied again in the same spot, and social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities, including the capital of Beijing,...
VOA60 Africa - Uganda to close schools nationwide due to Ebola outbreak
Uganda: The government will close schools nationwide later this month after 23 Ebola cases were confirmed among students including eight children who died. Uganda has confirmed 141 Ebola cases and 55 deaths so far, according to its health ministry.
Uganda Extends Ebola Lockdown in 2 Hot Spots
Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's president extended a six-week lockdown Saturday on two districts at the epicenter of an Ebola outbreak that has claimed 55 lives but said its spread was being curbed. Since the outbreak was declared September 20, Ebola has spread across Uganda and reached the capital Kampala,...
Xinjiang Loosens Some Restrictions After Lockdown Protests
Taipei, taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's zero-COVID lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over a...
VOA Interview: Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Jakarta — Following this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit during Russia's war on Ukraine. They also discussed the U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia.
Report: Europe's Heat Wave Likely Caused Estimated 20,000 'Excess' Deaths
Summer heat waves in France, Germany, Spain and Britain led to more than 20,000 excess deaths, a report compiling official figures said Thursday. Temperatures hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius or above from Paris to London in 2022, and climate scientists from the World Weather Attribution group found that such high temperatures would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change.
Avian Flu Outbreak Wipes Out 50.54 Million US Birds, a Record
Chicago — Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country's deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date, topping...
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
India's Adani Defends Media bid After Press Freedom Fears
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani said Friday that media should have the "courage" to support the government when warranted, after his hostile takeover bid for one of the country's top broadcasters sparked press freedom fears. Adani, 60, is the world's third-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $134 billion and...
Kim Jong Un Says North Korea's Goal is for World's Strongest Nuclear Force
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force, as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of North Korea's largest ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday. The announcement came...
Ghana to Use Gold to Buy Oil Instead of US Dollars to Address Debt Distress
Accra, Ghana — Ghana's finance minister says the country is at high risk of debt distress as the currency, the cedi, has depreciated against the U.S. dollar, increasing its foreign debt by $6 billion this year alone. Ghana on Thursday announced more spending cuts, including a freeze on government hiring and a hike in the Value Added Tax. It's also looking to buy oil using gold rather than U.S. dollars as the West African country grapples with the worst economic crisis in a generation.
