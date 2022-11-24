Read full article on original website
It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and you’re probably scrambling to fire off emails before joining a crowd of other travelers at the airport heading home for the holiday. Or…maybe you’re already at home, leisurely tapping at your keyboard from the couch while the smell of pumpkin pie wafts in from the kitchen. In this age of hybrid work, typical holiday travel schedules are being upended as employees, unchained from the office, make travel plans on their own terms.
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking unsettled weather that could create unfavorable travel weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Storm systems in the eastern half of the country and the Pacific Northwest could cause issues on roadways and for airports.
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
BALTIMORE -- Expect roads and airports to be busy if you are waiting until the last minute to travel to your Thanksgiving destination.The eve of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and AAA is predicting more than 54 million people will go 50 miles or more from home for the holiday by air or road.The Maryland Aviation Administration says 32,000 people are expected to travel through BWI on Wednesday.Experts say the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be even busier as mass amounts of people return home, which is projected to bring about 34,000 in and out...
In support of helping agencies evolve as modern retailers, Travelport reveals new study findings. When booking with an OTA, nearly half (46%) of leisure travelers can’t remember which site they used to book their last trip. However, travelers who do remember the OTA they used had an “above average”...
Waiting in line to experience an attraction while on vacation certainly has mixed reviews. Is the destination spot so fabulous that one must visit? Or is it a tourist trap where people would feel like being stuffed into a sardine can? The common answer is, if the experience is important to you, the amount of waiting time is insignificant.
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
