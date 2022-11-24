ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

WTAP

Ordinance impacting city contract bids passes first reading

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ordinance dealing with city contract bids passed its first reading at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. WTAP spoke to city council members both for and against the measure. It’s an ordinance that would change how the Parkersburg city government deals with contracts at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing. Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade. The lineup was set on First...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals

NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville

Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vehicle flips in downtown Parkersburg crash

PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident at the intersection of Fourth and Juliana streets on Wednesday resulted in no injuries. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Fourth Street was struck by a Chevy Traverse going north on Juliana Street that ran a red light, said Parkersburg Lt. Patrick Edelen.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

This is Home: Racing against the odds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday we reported on the thousands that showed up for the 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot. We heard from several people before the race and learned how, for some it is a tradition to run and walk each year. Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
PARKERSBURG, WV

