Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Ordinance impacting city contract bids passes first reading
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ordinance dealing with city contract bids passed its first reading at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. WTAP spoke to city council members both for and against the measure. It’s an ordinance that would change how the Parkersburg city government deals with contracts at...
Washington County Sheriff’s Department share parade safety tips
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There are several parades lined up around the Mid-Ohio Valley as we get closer to Christmas. With several parade accidents happening around the US this holiday season; it’s important to stay safe while having a good time. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has some tips...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing. Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade. The lineup was set on First...
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
Man arrested for domestic battery and assault in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for domestic battery and other charges. Cory Joseph Raines was arrested on Thursday and is a repeat offender, JCSO says. “The holidays always brings out the best in our frequent flyers,” JCSO says in a Facebook post. “Such is […]
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
Convenience store breaks ground
Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals
NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville
Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
Vehicle flips in downtown Parkersburg crash
PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident at the intersection of Fourth and Juliana streets on Wednesday resulted in no injuries. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Fourth Street was struck by a Chevy Traverse going north on Juliana Street that ran a red light, said Parkersburg Lt. Patrick Edelen.
This is Home: Racing against the odds
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday we reported on the thousands that showed up for the 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot. We heard from several people before the race and learned how, for some it is a tradition to run and walk each year. Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast...
2 arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Pomeroy on Friday. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop for fictitious registration on State Route 681 around 8:39 p.m. on Friday. Deputies had probable cause to search the car after the driver was allegedly […]
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
Hocking County deputy, elementary teacher team up to feed families in need for Thanksgiving
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — While most people sat down to a feast with friends or family for Thanksgiving, there are many who struggle to keep food on the table every day. A school resource officer teamed up with a teacher to make sure students and their families have enough to eat.
West Virginia is home to one of America’s largest light displays
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oglebay Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas attractions in West Virginia, and is one of the top light displays in the United States. The attraction that brings in over one million visitors each year boasts 300-hundred acres of lights over...
