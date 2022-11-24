ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
Canoo plans EV plant in OKC, battery module plant in Pryor

Oklahoma City is getting a new car plant years after General Motors shut down its manufacturing facility on the southeastern side of town. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to construct a plant that is strategically located with easy access to roads and rail. Employment will reach more than 500 workers, and Canoo said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year.
Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Davis Opens Women’s Psychology Clinic

Mrs. Etta’s Place (6401 NE 63rd St.) a women’s psychology treatment center, has been opened by Dr. Teri D. Davis. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held in October. The ceremonies were attended by State Sen. George E. Young Sr. (Dem., Oklahoma City), State Rep. Jason Lowe (Dem.,...
