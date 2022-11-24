Read full article on original website
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to it’s owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
Pedistrian collision on I-44 & Penn leaves one dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a collision that happened around one this morning on I-44 westbound at Penn is still under investigation after the accident leaves one dead.
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC
One person is dead from a shooting at the intersection of N.W. 10th and Meridian Avenue Friday afternoon, Nov. 25. The post Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Man charged with first degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage battle that turned lethal. Police mentioned Kasey Caleb McConville has been arrested involved in the capturing. Oklahoma City Police had been referred to as to a capturing at Northwest 10th...
Canoo plans EV plant in OKC, battery module plant in Pryor
Oklahoma City is getting a new car plant years after General Motors shut down its manufacturing facility on the southeastern side of town. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to construct a plant that is strategically located with easy access to roads and rail. Employment will reach more than 500 workers, and Canoo said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year.
Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales
OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives grant to open food resource center
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open a Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma. OKCIC is a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
Davis Opens Women’s Psychology Clinic
Mrs. Etta’s Place (6401 NE 63rd St.) a women’s psychology treatment center, has been opened by Dr. Teri D. Davis. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held in October. The ceremonies were attended by State Sen. George E. Young Sr. (Dem., Oklahoma City), State Rep. Jason Lowe (Dem.,...
