Oklahoma City is getting a new car plant years after General Motors shut down its manufacturing facility on the southeastern side of town. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to construct a plant that is strategically located with easy access to roads and rail. Employment will reach more than 500 workers, and Canoo said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO