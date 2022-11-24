Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mystar106.com
Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting
Join us as we broadcast the Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Mason City at Central Park. Watch as one lucky child will light Mayor Bill Schickel’s Holiday Tree as part of Home For The Holidays this Saturday at 5:10 PM!. Aubree Grover was the child...
KGLO News
Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election
MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Buddy Holly Crash Site in Clear Lake Iowa
The crash occurred around 6 miles after takeoff from Mason City Municipal Airport. The plane's pilot, Roger Peterson, was a local man. He had spotted the wreckage in a field outside of Clear Lake. The crash site is located on a working farm field north of Clear Lake, Iowa. There...
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
superhits1027.com
MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has announced changes to visitation guidelines due to the rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. The hospital put these changes into effect on Wednesday:. == Visitors under the age of 18 are no longer being accepted in the ICU, 6-West,...
Bremer County Farmer Shares His Secret To Being “A Good Farmer”
When something works, it’s hard to justify changing how things are. But for one Bremer County Farmer, change is what helps with growth. Mark Mueller is a fourth-generation farmer producing no-till corn, soybeans, alfalfa, specialty beans, forage rye, and corn for silage. But it wasn’t always that way.
Cresco Times
John, Betty Grube to retire
CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
Northeast Iowa Man Struck After Running Car In Ditch
Now that we have passed daylight savings time and are driving more in the dark, it’s important we remember to be even more cautious on the roads. During these earlier sunsets, we can run across more deer on the road or in this case, a person trying to get help.
Cresco Times
Mikkelson spreads holiday cheer as Santa Parade grand marshal
CRESCO - As Cresco prepares for its annual Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m., who better to spread holiday cheer as grand marshal than Brady Mikkelson?. Brady is a familiar face to nearly everyone in town. Whether customers visit with him at his job at Fareway Grocery, or sports fans hear him on the radio, reporting Crestwood games with Joe Haskovec or see him in the stands cheering on the Cadets, Brady’s connection to Cresco and its residents is life-long.
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
cbs2iowa.com
Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
KIMT
Meth means probation for Worth County woman
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218
A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
