Charles City, IA

mystar106.com

Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting

Join us as we broadcast the Main Street Mason City Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Mason City at Central Park. Watch as one lucky child will light Mayor Bill Schickel’s Holiday Tree as part of Home For The Holidays this Saturday at 5:10 PM!. Aubree Grover was the child...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election

MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Buddy Holly Crash Site in Clear Lake Iowa

The crash occurred around 6 miles after takeoff from Mason City Municipal Airport. The plane's pilot, Roger Peterson, was a local man. He had spotted the wreckage in a field outside of Clear Lake. The crash site is located on a working farm field north of Clear Lake, Iowa. There...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home

We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases

MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has announced changes to visitation guidelines due to the rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. The hospital put these changes into effect on Wednesday:. == Visitors under the age of 18 are no longer being accepted in the ICU, 6-West,...
MASON CITY, IA
Cresco Times

John, Betty Grube to retire

CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
CRESCO, IA
Cresco Times

Mikkelson spreads holiday cheer as Santa Parade grand marshal

CRESCO - As Cresco prepares for its annual Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m., who better to spread holiday cheer as grand marshal than Brady Mikkelson?. Brady is a familiar face to nearly everyone in town. Whether customers visit with him at his job at Fareway Grocery, or sports fans hear him on the radio, reporting Crestwood games with Joe Haskovec or see him in the stands cheering on the Cadets, Brady’s connection to Cresco and its residents is life-long.
CRESCO, IA
kelo.com

Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients

SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
cbs2iowa.com

Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Meth means probation for Worth County woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218

A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN

