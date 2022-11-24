Read full article on original website
Related
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
ZDNet
The Zotac Mek Hero G1 gaming desktop is almost $1,000 off for Black Friday
As the leaves change and temperatures drop, we hibernate to entertain ourselves indoors. What better way to spend those chilly autumn evenings than gaming? If you're looking for a nice mid-range prebuilt gaming setup, the Zotac Mek Hero G! gaming desktop just dropped by $975. You can get it at Best Buy right now for only $1,124.
ZDNet
The 14 best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
The 52 best Black Friday deals on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday
Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? If you look closely, you can still find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines. Also: Live blog: The...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
ZDNet
The 47 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s
Black Friday deals and discounts are still available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself was on Nov. 25, but the sales engine remains up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET has rounded up its...
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ZDNet
The 33 best Apple Watch Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Now live on Friday, Nov. 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes to...
TechRadar
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday phone deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 is $200 off after Black Friday
While Samsung may have dropped the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, the tech giant's non-folding line, the Samsung Galaxy S22, can still be picked up. Best of all, if you've been eyeing it but holding off because of the price, there's great news. You can get the S22 for only $598, saving you $200 on the 128GB model.
ZDNet
The 25 best Black Friday robot vacuum deals on iRobot, Roborock, and more
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. Also: Live blog: The absolute best Black Friday 2022...
ZDNet
Why pay full price for an iPad Pro when you can save $400
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022...
Android Headlines
The JBL Go 3 is now half price for Black Friday
JBL is a company that’s known for delivering quality audio devices for really good prices. The portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker has gotten a deep discount for Black Friday. The discount brings the price down to just $24.99. If you’re looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that’s ultra-portable...
ZDNet
Black Friday deals 2022: 100+ best tech deals on fire right now
Black Friday is here -- you no longer have to wait to snag the year's best deals on tech. Currently, we're seeing tons of Black Friday discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNet
Samsung's sweet foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, is $429 off
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the very latest hotness in Samsung's Z series. Sporting a 6.2-inch cover display, and a folding 7.6-inch main display, you'll have all the screen real estate you'll need to power through your day. Our own Jason Cipriani found three features he loves in this phone, including the Android 12 taskbar that lives on the bottom display, the soft keyboard that's now optimized for a folding display, and three cameras, including one that's a 50-megapixel monster.
ZDNet
Upgrade your tool box with these deals ahead of Cyber Monday
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.
ZDNet
The Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is $419 in the Black Friday sale
Poor Wi-Fi is up there as one of the biggest home or small office tech complaints that people have. There's nothing more frustrating than a Wi-Fi connection that continually drops. But even if the Wi-Fi is reliable, how do you keep your devices safe from hackers and people after your money or personal information?
ZDNet
Score up to 20% off Ugreen GaN chargers in Black Friday sale
Newer GaN (gallium nitride) are so much better than the older chargers build using silicon technology. They're more efficient, run cooler, are smaller and lighter, and can deliver more power. It's a win-win-win-win situation. One of the best charger manufacturers out there, Ugreen, is having a deep Black Friday sale...
