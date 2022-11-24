ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A country divided: Weather bureau predicts Australia's big wet will continue through summer in the country's east while the west will be hot and dry

By Jade Hobman
 3 days ago

Australia's eastern states are set to cop yet more rain in the next three months, while the west basks in sunshine.

The release of the Bureau of Meteorology's latest three-month outlook predicts eastern states will continue to bear the brunt of wet weather, with above-average rainfall forecast to fall over already flood-devastated areas.

But West Australians are set for sunnier skies accompanied by higher-than-average temperatures during the summer months.

Eastern states will continue to bare the brunt of wet weather, with above-average rainfall to fall over the next three months (pictured, a woman finds cover at Sydney's Royal Randwick Races last month)

Rainfall will be scarce across on the nation's western side, Andrew Watkins from the Bureau told ABC on Thursday.

'Across in the west, we're actually looking at an increased chance of below-average rainfall across a number of areas,' the head of long-range forecasting said.

'Remembering though, in southern WA, it's quite a dry time of the year.'

Hot weather is also forecast for the western parts of Tasmania and northern Australia for the next three months, the Bureau said.

'Maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than median for Tasmania, and most of northern and western Australia,' it said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the more populous eastern states are anticipating above-average rainfall, with the Queensland coast to cop a battering over the next three months.

The NSW south and north coast areas, all of Victoria, south-eastern South Australia and eastern Tasmania are also likely in the firing line.

Victoria, NSW and parts of Queensland are forecast to experience below-average daytime temperatures during summer.

Northern and Western Australia is forecast to experience above-average temperatures during the summer months (pictured, a couple at Cottesloe Beach in Perth last year)
Below-average rainfall is predicted for the western side of the nation between December, 2022 and February, 2023

The news comes after almost two years of rain and floods have battered the east coast, including NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the Sydney metropolitan areas.

It's expected the country has seen the last of its unseasonable snowfall across the south-eastern alpine regions.

Residents woke up to blankets of white snow with 25-30cm recorded in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning at Falls Creek, Mt Hotham, Mt Buller and Perisher.

The north-east of NSW is one of the areas on the east coast forecast to experience below-average cooler climates for this time of year (pictured)

