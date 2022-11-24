ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
ComicBook

LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets

Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
KARK 4 News

Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
makeuseof.com

Keysfan Annual Lowest Price on Black Friday! Lifetime Windows 10 Starts from $6.12

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows has a strong reputation for being an expensive operating system, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Keysfan makes Windows 10, along with other Microsoft software, more affordable than ever before, especially during the company’s Black Friday promotion.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
TechRadar

Secret Black Friday Hulu deal adds Disney Plus for just $2.99 extra a month

Oh boy! The Black Friday streaming deals just keep on coming with Hulu coyly slipping another in at the last minute. On top of its ridiculously good value $1.99 a month offer which you can lock in for 12 whole months, Hulu is also allowing you to add Disney Plus on top.
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
makeuseof.com

pCloud Black Friday Deals Lets You Store More for up to 85% Less

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With files becoming larger and larger each year, most of us have started looking towards cloud storage as a way of securely storing our files online. But with most cloud storage companies charging a monthly fee, the cost can quickly rack up.
whathifi.com

You can buy $10 wireless earbuds on Black Friday, but I've got a better alternative

You could pick up JLab buds for under $10, but you should go with the EarFun Air instead. How about a pair of earbuds for less than $10? Sounds like a dream doesn't it? Well, the unfortunate reality here is that while this deal seems out of this world, these JLab earbuds priced under $10 (opens in new tab) might well be more of a risk than anything else, especially considering we've not got our hands on them yet.
Apple Insider

Apple Black Friday deals: save up to $900 on MacBook Pro laptops

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple resellers have dropped prices on MacBook Pro systems, withBlack Friday deals knocking up to $900 off. Black Friday deals on Apple hardware continue to roll in, as resellers compete for your business. And...
makeuseof.com

Why Are Smart Light Bulbs So Expensive?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've even considered making your home's lighting smart, you've probably seen the prices of smart light bulbs. And when you compare them with ordinary LED bulbs, you'll realize the prices are miles apart.
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Engadget

Apple's new iPad is on sale for $426 for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This may be...
Digital Trends

Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves

There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...

