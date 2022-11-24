Read full article on original website
Elon Musk threatens to build alternative to Android and iPhone. It won’t happen.
Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform. Don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon. Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform if it came down to it. To that we say, don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon.
Samsung executive reveals when the Galaxy S23 could be unveiled
The Galaxy S23 could be introduced during Samsung's Unpacked event. A Samsung executive said the Galaxy S23 series will be shown at the company’s Unpacked event in February. The 2023 Unpacked event would be the first in-person event since the pandemic. It’s believed that Samsung could hold the event...
You told us: We're surprised at how many of you own mobile tripods
The results are almost split down the middle in this poll. Movement is a huge challenge for many smartphone cameras, but many devices today tout effective image stabilization tech. Be it software-based electronic stabilization or hardware-based OIS, it’s become easier to get that blur-free night shot or that recorded video with minimal judder.
Poll: What's your delivery tracking habit?
Do you obsessively check the delivery tracker? Let us know via our featured poll. Cyber Monday is here, but we’re sure loads of you have already placed orders online. After all, there are plenty of products on special right now, ranging from smartphones and PCs to audio goods and more.
I bought a Google Pixel in an unsupported country; here's what you should know
From purchase methods to missing features and more, here's what you're getting yourself into. The Google Pixel 7 series is a notable release in several ways, as it marks the first time since the Pixel 3 series that Pixel flagships are back in India. It also sees Google expanding to a few all-new markets, such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands.
The top 5 Sony deals of Black Friday 2022
Sony's Black Friday sale triggered record-low prices on some of the best headphones and earbuds on the market. After weeks of build-up and deals of all shapes and sizes, the dust is finally settling on Black Friday, and we can say with some confidence where the best value lies in the sales. Some of the Sony Black Friday deals really caught our eye, so we’ve rounded up our top five standouts.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Yes, there's another Sword Art Online game. Welcome to the 460th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google launched some helpful search features this last week. Google Lens received a “multi-search near me” feature that searches for things you take a photo of in your general location. Google Maps now has a new Live View, which also includes some features for EV owners. The list is too long for a roundup like this, so hit the link to see all the new stuff.
How to poke on Facebook
If you’ve been using Facebook since the early days, you’ll likely remember poking people — and getting poked — nonstop. Today, that feature is nowhere to be found — or is it? Let’s go over what poking is on Facebook, and whether you can still do it nowadays.
It's official: The Xiaomi 13 series is coming this week
No mention of a Xiaomi 13X model, though. The Xiaomi 13 series will debut in China on December 1. Xiaomi confirmed that the standard model, Pro variant, and MIUI 14 will be revealed. Xiaomi decided to launch its flagship phones a little earlier last time out, opting to release the...
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: My 3 favorite and least favorite features
Recounting the best and worst things about Sony's flagship ANC headset. I’ve been using the Sony WH-1000XM5 for several weeks now. I’ve tested them on the go at noisy airports, bustling streets, quiet rooms, at night in bed, and while writing up a storm here at Android Authority. I even recently wrote about how I ditched my Bose headphones for Sony’s flagship wireless cans. Needless to say, I found a lot to like about the WH-1000XM5.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Acer, Apple, Razer, Dell, Lenovo and more
Cyber Monday is here, marking the end of the Black Friday weekend sale, but you still have an entire day to pick up a Cyber Monday laptop deal. As well as that there are still some great discounts on TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, Nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest are on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Cyber Monday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a...
Get up to a 51% discount on Amazfit smartwatches with these Black Friday deals
The Black Friday deals span across Amazfit's collection of smartwatches. If you want to track your sleeping habits, fitness routines, or just the time, then it might be a good idea to shop around for a smartwatch. In fact, right now is the perfect time to hop on the smartwatch bandwagon. A number of Amazfit smartwatches are getting Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on your next smartwatch.
The Weekly Authority: 📱 Pixel 7's 32-bit support
Plus all the Black Friday goodness, ongoing Twitter drama, amazing moon views from NASA's Orion, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 222nd edition here, with the Pixel 7’s (unofficial) 32-bit support, a plethora of Black Friday goodness, all the latest Twitter drama (which seems to be an ongoing thing, now), amazing moon views from NASA’s Orion, and more…
Switch won't connect to the Internet or Wi-Fi? Here's how to fix it
An Internet connection isn't necessary, but useful. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t require an active Internet connection to play most games, especially if you use game cartridges, because the hybrid console is designed for use on the go. However, you need a Wi-Fi connection when setting up the device, creating a Nintendo account, downloading games, or playing multiplayer modes. So while an active Internet connection isn’t essential, it’s still good to have when using the handheld console. Here’s what to do if your Nintendo Switch won’t connect to Wi-Fi or the internet.
Microsoft makes the best laptop under $1,000 and I can't recommend it enough
The Surface Laptop 4 has become my favorite productivity machine. If you’re shopping for a Windows laptop, Microsoft is probably the last brand that comes to mind. And yet, the company unveiled its fifth-generation Surface Laptop just last month. I won’t blame you if this is the first time you’re hearing about it, though. It’s neither as exciting as the Macbook Air M2 nor as controversial as Dell’s decision to omit the headphone jack on the XPS 13 Plus. In fact, it looks nearly identical to the first Surface Laptop from 2017. So why do I think Microsoft still makes the best Windows laptop? Let me explain.
Daily Authority: 🚴 The ultimate e-bike test
Can a traditional cyclist grow to love e-bikes? Here's the biggest test for the technology yet. 🌡️ Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I’m putting back a fresh cup of coffee while reflecting on my wonderfully relaxing weekend. It promises to be plenty hot today in my neck of the woods, too, so I forecast some iced coffee a little later as well.
