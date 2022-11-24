ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story

By Dan Thorn
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043Wzi_0jM9Q10y00

( KRON ) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage.

The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was just centimeters away from death.

The victim’s name is Vincent Williams, and he says he was on his way to help someone in San Francisco Friday night when he was shot. Williams is the CEO of the ‘ Urban Compassion Project ,’ which is committed to helping the homeless in the Bay Area. He says he is blessed to be able to continue that work, but it will be a long road to recovery.

Mystery of the Golden Gate Bridge bricks solved

“I didn’t know that I had been shot at the time,” Williams recalls. “I felt just a bunch of liquid coming down my face.”

Williams was on his way to do a wellness check on an unhoused person in San Francisco. The shooter, he recalls, was in a blue Ford Fusion driving aggressively.

“This person was swerving in and out of traffic,” he said. “I don’t know why but they kind of zoned in on me.”

Williams says he tried to get away, but then, “Everything just kinda went dark.”

Williams was somehow able to park his car on the bridge despite a bullet fracturing his skull. Even though the shooter got away, Williams says he has a new outlook on life.

He’s grateful and wants to stay committed to his community. He also considers his tattered and bloody clothing with the words “experience, strength and hope” to be a symbol. As for the road rage shooter, Williams hopes they can change their ways.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“Take a lesson from this. Take lesson in knowing that you didn’t actually take my life and that you have another chance,” he said.

Williams is at home recovering. In the meantime, California Highway Patrol has not made any arrests or named a suspect. There’s a fundraising effort currently underway to help Williams with his medical bills. His friends believe they will cost more than $100,000. You can donate HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 22

Im Done
3d ago

There are cameras everywhere. And they can’t find this car. How many blue ford fusions were on the bridge during this time? I bet there’s only one!

Reply(2)
16
Chris
2d ago

There are a lot of people out there that use the center lane for traveling in and only going 55 mph forcing other drivers to go around them

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Thanksgiving Hangover Headlines: Holiday Homicide In Bay Point

The National Weather Service issued a warning about hazardous beach conditions on Friday. There's an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, and high tide around mid-day could bring water inundation to low-lying areas. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]. A 63-year-old Bay Point man, Donald Robbins, was arrested Thanksgiving morning in...
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

Medical emergency closes BART station

Update: The Bart Powell Street station has reopened with normal service resumed after the rescue of a person on the trackway, BART officials said. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not currently stopping at the Powell […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report

A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One person dead in Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Numerous people injured following pileup on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO — More than a dozen people were injured on Thursday, November 25th, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge that caused a nightmare for commuters trying to get into San Francisco. First responders helped numerous people injured at the scene, including eight adults and eight children,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Car crashes into Morgan Hill building: Cal Fire

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday. The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated. One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident

A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon is now cleared but sent several people to the hospital and created a large backup of traffic, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island and was first reported to the California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
CROCKETT, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy