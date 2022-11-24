Read full article on original website
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three Village Historical Society to host Holiday Winter Market Dec. 10 and 11
Garland-bedecked main streets and ancient forests blanketed in sparkly snow aren’t the only idyllic qualities of wintertime in the Three Villages; it is the area’s warm and embracing community that invokes the holiday spirit above all else. That said, there’s nothing that says “community” and “holiday spirit” better than a winter market!
tbrnewsmedia.com
Grand opening celebration held for Taj Crown of India in East Setauket
Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, friends and family recently attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Taj Crown of India, a new restaurant located at 10 Woods Corner Road in East Setauket. Taj Crown...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Farmingdale Dalers derail Ward Melville Patriots
Ward Melville football’s journey to the Long Island Championship game was an unlikely one, where the Patriots concluded their regular season with a 5-3 record then peaked in post-season play. Ward Melville picked off Whitman in the opening round of the playoffs, took down previously unbeaten William Floyd, 14-7,...
Comments / 0