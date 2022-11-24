ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane police tracking series of gun burglaries with stolen vehicles

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating after three burglaries at gun stores were carried out with stolen vehicles over the course of two days. Two of the burglaries happened at a gun store on the 1700 block of east Trent, while the third happened at a gun store on the 1400 block of north Greene. In all three incidents, the suspect used a stolen vehicle to drive through the front of the building.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash in South Hill sends one to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital after they got in a car crash in South Hill. The crash happened on Southeast and 29th. A car crashed into a sign and split in half. Police say the driver was going at a high speed past a police officer when they came through the intersection, lost control and hit...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they'd left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KHQ Right Now

1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

North Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Cannibalism Charge Dropped

A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. "The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads guilty to murdering mother

SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

