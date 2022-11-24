Read full article on original website
Grace Fusco
3d ago
that's good news.these girls killed that beautiful young lady.who knows why some stupid reason. but I hope her family gets the closure n justice they deserve
Reply(2)
10
CherBear8765
3d ago
That was no friend and I hope she is convicted to the fullest extent of the law. The family really needs justice in this senseless act.
Reply
11
T.J. Fye5
3d ago
There need to be multiple warrants bcus everyone present in that room and recording was involved in some way. This was a premeditated attack out of jealousy and they all should charged, multiple charges!
Reply(2)
5
Related
Shanquella Robinson Mystery Fueled by Online Video and Femicide Warrant
New information coming to light has suggested the 25-year-old woman was murdered, in what Mexican authorities are now treating as a gender-based homicide.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For Friend Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Vacation
Mexican prosecutors are also seeking to get the friend extradited to the country.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
blavity.com
Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown
Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
Arrest warrant issued in death of Shanquella Robinson, North Carolina woman attacked in Mexico
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing Teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington, North Carolina, Police Department made an important announcement Monday. On November 7, 2022, they announced that there are now two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving a 16-year-old by the name of Miyonna Jones.
JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks Out About Latest Major Update in Her Unsolved Murder Case
Following the news that a cold case team is investigating the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the father of the late little girl, John Ramsey, is speaking out about the latest development. As previously reported, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced plans to...
Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Friend of Woman Who Died on Vacation in Cabo San Lucas
Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead just a day after arriving in Mexico to celebrate a birthday back in October Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, an arrest warrant has been issued for her alleged assailant. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor, announced the update in the case Wednesday, stating that Shanquella's Oct. 29 death was femicide — gender-based murder and hate crime. "This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued...
Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’
At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
TODAY.com
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder
Rapper and reality tv star Blueface was arrested today outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles in Las Vegas according to eyewitnesses on the scene. Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, were surrounded by a few officers in unmarked cars in what appears to be an undercover operation. Officers were issuing an arrest warrant for Johnathan Jamall Porter for charges that include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm, and discharging a gun in a building, house, or vehicle.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
Shanquella Robinson's family held her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina with hundred in attendance. The FBI is investigating her death.
iheart.com
Florida Man Drinks Bleach In Court After He's Convicted Of Armed Robbery
A Florida man is recovering in the hospital after he drank a cup of bleach following his conviction on charges of armed robbery. Jermaine Bell, 38, has been in jail for three years in connection with an armed robbery in 2018. After the jury announced they found Bell guilty, he...
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Comments / 28