Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
Warnings of heavy rain and strong winds during last weekend of November
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK on the last weekend of November.The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain in parts of Wales, parts of Scotland and areas in southern England.The warnings in Wales and England come into force at 2pm on Saturday and will remain in place until 3am on Sunday.Heavy rain is forecast this weekend, especially in the South West of England, South Wales and Southern Scotland where we've issued weather warnings 🌧️☔️Protect your property, check your flood risk and what you can do to be #WeatherReady 👇— Met Office...
Richard Hammond Reflects On Long Lasting Friendship With Grand Tour Co-Stars
Richard Hammond has reflected on working on The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the hosts adventuring around a snowy Norway in their choice of rally-inspired cars. The special was filled with the usual hilarious chemistry that fans love to see between the trio, insane challenges, and plenty of things going wrong.
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
Richard Hammond: Grand Tour Host Reveals His Best Night Out
Richard Hammond reminisced over his best night out in a recent interview with The Telegraph. The TV presenter worked on Top Gear from 2002 until 2015 alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May, after Clarkson’s dramatic exit from the BBC the trio moved to Prime Video to work on The Grand Tour, which they are still […] The post Richard Hammond: Grand Tour Host Reveals His Best Night Out appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
msn.com
Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Stoke
A motorist drove into a crowd of shoppers at a Christmas Market on Saturday afternoon. Three arrests were made in the wake of the incident in Congleton town centre after 4pm but Cheshire Police in a statement indicated it was not "terror-related." No-one was hurt. Eyewitnesses said there were around...
BBC
Ham hill visitor centre planned to showcase Iron Age fort's history
Tourism is expected to increase at the UK's largest Iron Age hillfort thanks to plans to develop a visitor centre and cafe at the attraction. South Somerset District Council has voted in favour of developing Ham Hill Country Park in Stoke-sub-Hamdon that some said flew a bit under the radar.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Giant bee sculpture made of seized weapons starts tour of Derbyshire
A giant sculpture of a bee, made from weapons seized off the streets of Manchester, has started its tour of Derbyshire. The anti-violence bee statue was made by the British Iron Work Centre, which created the Knife Angel statue that toured the East Midlands in 2021. The sculpture is 11ft...
Latest Top Gear Stunt Leaves Paddy McGuinness Wanting To “Have A Little Cry”
The latest episode of Top Gear saw the hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris go off on an adventure around Thailand in pick-up trucks. It also included a hilarious moment when McGuinness said he needed to “lie down and have a little cry” after he was taken for a drift.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Why He Left London For The Country Life
... Read more The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Why He Left London For The Country Life appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
BBC
Exmouth hotel to be used for asylum seekers, council says
The government will house a number of asylum seekers at a hotel in Exmouth, a local council has said. East Devon District Council said it had been told by the Home Office an "unspecified" number of asylum seekers would arrive at the hotel in the coming days. The authority said...
BBC
Free parking to support Cornish businesses
Cornwall Council car parks will be free for a day next month to help shoppers support local businesses. The offer in the run-up to Christmas will take place on Saturday, 3 December. It means parking will be free at "pay and display" and "pay on exit car parks" run by...
msn.com
Steam trains take the strain for Britons stranded by national rail strikes
A festive jaunt on a chartered steam train would normally be considered a rare treat for most. However, as rail strikes bring dozens of routes to a standstill again on Saturday, and with a month of disruption over Christmas to come, steam operators are hoping passengers choose their vintage trains to get from A to B.
Richard Hammond Quizzed On Whether Jeremy Clarkson Will Appear On His Workshop Series
Whilst The Grand Tour hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, have all gone off to do their own thing separately to the Grand Tour specials, fans still love to see the trio come together and Hammond has been asked if Clarkson will make an appearance on his latest show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Clarkson […] The post Richard Hammond Quizzed On Whether Jeremy Clarkson Will Appear On His Workshop Series appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
We’re not all heathens in Manchester, Andy Burnham tells ENO
Mayor of Greater Manchester steps into row over opera company’s mooted move to outside London
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 In Spectacular Fashion: “What Is He Doing!?”
Prime Video has revealed that there will be a third series of Clarkson’s Farm. In a video released to Prime Video’s Instagram account, we see Jeremy Clarkson, his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, and co-presenter Kaleb Cooper. Cooper and Hogan are standing in a field whilst Clarkson is mowing it.
BBC
Heavy rain sparks flooding and travel alert across Scotland
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across parts of Scotland, with heavy downpours expected to cause flooding. The warning covers Dumfries and Galloway, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, and Argyll and Bute. The yellow alert runs until midnight on Saturday. Forecasters say 20-30mm of...
