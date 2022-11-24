ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch UNC basketball vs. Portland on Thanksgiving Day

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The UNC basketball program hits the road for a tournament here on Thanksgiving week, playing in the Phil Knight Invitational beginning on Thursday afternoon.

UNC brings its 4-0 record to the event this season but should be tested by some good teams during this event. The event features two eight-team fields, crowing two champions when it’s wrapped up on Sunday.

For the Tar Heels, they open up the tournament on Thursday afternoon taking on Portland.

UNC-PORTLAND TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN ( Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+ )

ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network . Jones Angell, play-by-play;
Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM

WEBSITE: fuboTV ( try it free )

