ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gove strips housing association’s funding after Awaab Ishak’s death due to mould

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR7T3_0jM9OfG300

The Government will strip new funding from a housing organisation responsible for a property where a two-year-old boy died after prolonged exposure to mould.

Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The Government on Thursday said Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which owned the flat, will not be given its expected £1 million funding from the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) or receive any new AHP contracts for new homes, until the Regulator of Social Housing has finished its investigation and RBH can prove it is a responsible landlord.

We will not hesitate to act

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said in a statement: “RBH failed its tenants so it will not receive a penny of additional taxpayers’ money for new housing until it gets its act together and does right by tenants.

“Let this be a warning to other housing providers who are ignoring complaints and failing in their obligations to tenants. We will not hesitate to act.

“Everyone deserves the right to live in safe, decent home and this Government will always act to protect tenants.”

The Government will continue to monitor housing standards of RBH tenancies closely, working with the regulator and ombudsman, to ensure that tenants have appropriate housing, the statement added.

As part of a wider crackdown on poor standards, Mr Gove will block any housing provider that breaches the regulator’s consumer standards from new AHP funding until they make improvements.

He will also consider stripping providers of existing AHP funding, unless construction has already started on site, his statement added.

On Saturday, Gareth Swarbrick was removed as chief executive of RBH.

Awaab’s parents, originally from Sudan, had repeatedly complained about the mould. They also believed their treatment was shaped by them not being from the UK.

In a statement on Tuesday, RBH said: “We did make assumptions about lifestyle and we accept that we got that wrong.

“We will be implementing further training across the whole organisation.

“We abhor racism in any shape or form and we know that we have a responsibility to all our communities.”

The housing association published the update on Twitter a week after a coroner called for Awaab’s inquest to be a “defining moment” and said it would “significantly accelerate” inspection of homes for damp and mould.

It said: “We want to start by saying again how sorry we are for the loss of Awaab.

We know that we got things badly wrong

“We know our words will not take away the pain felt by his family, nor will they immediately heal the hurt and the strength of feeling which is justifiably being felt in Rochdale and across the country.

“Our whole organisation, which is made up of caring and passionate colleagues, is completely focused on putting things right for our customers, the people of Rochdale and the wider community and sector.

“However, we know that we got things badly wrong.”

RBH said its priorities included bringing in an experienced interim chief executive as soon as possible, meeting key stakeholders and sharing what it had learnt about the impact to health of damp, condensation and mould with the social housing sector.

Mr Swarbrick, who earnt £170,000 in the year of Awaab’s death, had initially refused to resign from his position at RBH.

He was removed by the board at the weekend, a day after Rochdale Borough Council called for housing stock to be returned to the local authority.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gove has no ‘confidence’ in housing association in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death

Michael Gove does not have “confidence” in the leadership of a housing association that owned the flat where two-year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould. The Housing Secretary on Thursday had an “unsatisfactory” meeting with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which failed to explain how it would...
newschain

Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms. Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of Conservative MPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency. Mr...
newschain

People working in NHS and BBC have also raised concerns, LFB probe lawyer says

People who work in the NHS, the BBC and police forces have raised “serious concerns” about the way they are treated, a lawyer has said. An independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB), led by Nazir Afzal – a former chief crown prosecutor for the North West – found “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”, while colleagues from minority backgrounds were “frequently the target of racist abuse”.
newschain

Suella Braverman to tell police to crack down on Just Stop Oil activists

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is to summon police chiefs to Downing Street for talks about cracking down on Just Stop Oil protests as officers anticipate a fortnight of disruption. Scotland Yard warned it believes the environmental activists will on Monday launch two weeks of disruption in London in the run-up...
newschain

Tories condemn £1.5m spent on civil servants for SNP’s ‘pet project’

More than £1.5 million of public money will be spent annually on civil servants who have been tasked to work on the independence campaign, figures show. Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using freedom of information legislation shows there are 25 officials working on the prospectus. Using the maximum...
newschain

Diphtheria cases rising after disease linked to migrant’s death at Manston

Diphtheria cases among asylum seekers in the UK have risen, as the Home Office said the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre may have been from an infection of the bacteria. Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of infections has risen to...
newschain

Doddie Weir’s legacy is work to find MND cure, says ex-teammate

A former teammate of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir has described him as a “magical human being”, following his death aged 52. Weir’s family announced his death on Saturday, six years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). His death sparked an outpouring of tributes,...
newschain

Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding

The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre. Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider...
newschain

Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’

A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and subjected to an acid attack, according to police. Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, at around...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

European officials are working to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months – pledging to send more support to mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbour, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed...
newschain

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said. Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.
newschain

Bournemouth set to appoint Gary O’Neil as permanent boss – reports

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil has agreed a deal to become the club’s permanent manager, according to reports. Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder O’Neil, 49, was placed in temporary charge when Scott Parker was sacked in August. American businessman Bill Foley is on the verge of completing...
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy