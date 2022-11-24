Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday 2022 streaming deals are epic: Get Hulu for $1.99, HBO Max for just $1.99 and more
These are the best streaming deals you can shop for Cyber Monday 2022. Shop markdowns on Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max and more.
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega explains how she avoided ‘ripping off’ Christina Ricci’s Addams Family performance
Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s Wednesday, has explained how she avoided “ripping off” Christina Ricci.Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the new series, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The role was previously played by Ricci in two live-action films in the 1990s: The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.Wednesday has garnered mixed reviews from critics – including a critical two-star write up from The Independent’s Nick Hilton – but has been warmly received by viewers, with its Rotten Tomatoes score setting a milestone for Addams Family adaptations.Ricci also appears in the series, playing...
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Is Super Cheap For Black Friday
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Best Buy. Amazon and GameStop were also selling the charming PlayStation platformer at this price, but both retailers have sold out. If interested in this deal, you may want to grab it soon. At just $20, this is by far the best price we've ever seen. Keep in mind that the PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.
Gamespot
Kirby And The Forgotten Land Discounted To Best Price Yet For Black Friday
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Unfortunately, it has rarely been discounted since launching back in March. If you've been waiting for a decent discount for yourself or want to buy it as a gift this holiday, Amazon is currently selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 as part of its Black Friday sale. Though not a massive discount, this is the best price we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount
If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon. In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon. If...
Gamespot
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For Best Price Yet
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for only $29 for Black Friday. This deal is only available at Walmart at this time, and it just came back in stock today (November 25). It was on sale for this price earlier this week at Walmart and Amazon, but both retailers sold out. It's possible Amazon will have its own restock soon. That said, Walmart definitely could sell out again.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Is Only $35, Collector's Edition Gets Steep Discount Too
Gotham Knights, which was released in October, is on sale at Walmart for $35. This includes both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 physical editions. That's 50% off original $70 price tag--a pretty good deal for a game recently launched. Alternatively, you can grab the massive $300 Collector's Edition for only $160 at Amazon.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
This Great Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Is Just $300 For Black Friday
Nothing beats an arcade cabinet as an instant attention-grabber, and for Black Friday, you can get one of the best shrines to old-school gaming for less than half its usual price. The Arcade 1Up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which usually sells for $700, is just $300 right now at Walmart and GameStop.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 On Sale For Best Price Yet For Black Friday
The Nintendo Switch had yet another big year for exclusive games, and none were bigger for multiplayer than Splatoon 3. The charming and thoroughly engaging third-person shooter released in September to critical acclaim. If you haven't picked it up yet or you want to buy it for someone on your shopping list, now's your chance. Splatoon 3 is discounted to just $45 at Amazon for Black Friday. It's worth noting that Amazon already sold out of this deal once, so you may want to hurry.
Gamespot
Get The Skyrim Library Book Set At A Massive Discount
The Skyrim Library book set is over half off at $36 instead of $105 at Amazon. To get this price, make sure to click on the coupon box. The new discounted price will appear at checkout. The set consists of The Skyrim Library Book I, Book II, and Book III--all wrapped up in a hardcover box.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Everything To Know
At launch, you’ll have your pick of one of four classes. These include:. The Verteran Sharpshooter, a class that specializes in ranged combat. Sharpshooters start the game with a Kantrael Mk VII Lasgun as well as a standard-issue munitorum sapper shovel in case they need to get up close and personal. This class is a good choice against Elites and special enemies, has increased ammo capacity and can slow their movement for increased weak spot damage, accuracy and handling.
Gamespot
Get Harvestella On Nintendo Switch For $50 Right Now
Square Enix's Harvestella is on sale for Nintendo Switch at just $50 (original price $60) right now at Amazon and GameStop. It launched just a few weeks ago on November 4 for Nintendo Switch and PC, making this Harvestella's lowest price so far. If you're looking to get Harvestella on...
Gamespot
Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike. Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of...
Gamespot
Our Favorite TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X Gets A Great Black Friday Discount
For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.
