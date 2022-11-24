Read full article on original website
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
Chelsea to reconvene on Tuesday, ahead of Abu Dhabi training camp trip — report
Chelsea players who are not at the World Cup and who are not injured are set to reconvene at Cobham tomorrow, Tuesday for the start of midseason pre-season, beginning preparations for the resumption of the season in about four weeks’ time. Those senior players are likely to be joined...
Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023
Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
Reading Draw Watford In The FA Cup
The third round of the world's oldest cup competition has rolled around once again and, as David Brent once said, “this is big boy sh*t”. All Prem and Champ teams enter the fray like the big lads in Year 10 strolling down the corridors of their local comprehensive school.
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 7
Can you believe we’re already a week into this dang tournament? Feels a lot longer, doesn’t it? We’re now midway through the second round of the group stages and in some of the groups the picture is becoming a bit clearer. We know that some of you...
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Sunderland
Manchester City Women secured their 7th straight victory as they brushed Sunderland aside at the Academy Stadium. Goals from Julie Blakstad, Hayley Raso and Bunny Shaw saw off the Lady Black Cats on a sunny afternoon that saw the City faithful lean their support to former blue Jill Scott, who appeared in the final of TV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Liverpool FC Women 1, Blackburn 0: Reds Stay Perfect In Cup Play
After a rare mid-week match in the WSL, the Liverpool FC Women’s team returns to group play in the Continental League Cup. The Reds sit on top of Group B with two wins in their opening two games, while Blackburn sit winless at the bottom of the group. Matt Beard makes a raft of changes from the squad that drew with Reading on Thursday, swapping out eight players in total. Missy Bo Kearns comes back into the side in midfield and gets another opportunity to captain her childhood side. Faye Kirby gets her Liverpool debut in net, with youngster Hannah Silcock anchoring in the center of defense. Melissa Lawley gets an opportunity to play through the middle up top to give Katie Stengel a rest.
Henderson the Player who “Looks After” Jude Bellingham in England Camp
Liverpool fans have been quick to notice that in pictures from the England camp at the World Cup, club captain Jordan Henderson and widely reported top transfer target Jude Bellingham at times appear nearly inseparable. Now, that has been confirmed as more than just confirmation bias from Liverpool fans seeking...
Lasses Fan Focus: We chat to the MCWFC OSC to get the lowdown on the Citizens
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking to us! Manchester City Women currently find themselves fourth in the Women’s Super League. How would you rate City’s performance so far in the league?. Dave: Most fans went into this season thinking it could be one of transition. There were a lot...
Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw
A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
Manchester United rekindle interest as Chelsea make Christian Pulisic available — report
January is just around the corner, and Chelsea could be one of the busier teams in the winter transfer window — in terms of both incoming and outgoing moves. Among the latter, Christian Pulisic may be one of the names involved, certainly as far as transfer rumors are concerned.
Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp
Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.
World Cup Round Up: Frustration For Liverpool Players
It hasn’t been smooth sailing in Qatar for many of Liverpool’s internationals in this latest round of group stage World Cup games — though one country found success. Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 with two goals from Richarlison leading them to victory in their opening match of the tournament. Keeping the clean sheet for them was Alisson Becker. Fabinho was in the squad, but remained an unused substitute for the whole game. Brazil.
Cuti Romero likely benched for Argentina-Mexico, “fed up” with injury
This might be old news to most of you but it’s new to me, so with just over an hour before Argentina takes the field against Mexico in the World Cup, I’m writing it up anyway. According to Miguel Delaney writing in the Independent, Cuti Romero is likely going to be on the bench in today’s match. The reason? Romero just can’t shake the injury that has kept him on Tottenham Hotspur’s bench for the past couple of months.
Rumour Mongering: The Race For Bellingham
It’s no secret that Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham. It’s also no secret that just about everyone wants to sign Jude Bellingham, including Premier League rivals Manchester City. Now, Bellingham is having a great World Cup tournament and everyone in the world can see his quality. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports has been the Bellingham Transfer Saga whisper, and he provided an update yesterday:
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Juventus Track Young Spanish World Cup Star
With the World Cup in full flow, we’re increasingly starting to see stories linking Liverpool with players in Qatar for that nation’s sportswashing extravaganza. It’s hardly new or unexpected, given it happens every time there’s a major international tournament. Still, for Liverpool fans looking for a...
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Canada | Who will impose themselves and hit the net?
The second matchday of Group F will see Croatia look to qualify for a place in the knockout stage. They can accomplish that with a win after drawing 0-0 with a resilient Moroccan team. Canada, who won the hearts of many with their performance against Belgium, need a result of any kind to stay in the hunt. The game is the last one of the day so both teams will know the result from the preceding Belgium vs Morocco match.
