Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Chatham; Jenkins; Screven PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT PARTS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING Areas of fog will impact southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina this morning. Visibilities in the fog will be down to 1/2 to 1 mile, but some of the fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways to near 1/4 mile. Due to showers moving in and winds increasing, a Dense Fog Advisory is not expected.

