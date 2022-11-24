Effective: 2022-11-27 06:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Fayette; Jefferson; Lamar; Marion; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO