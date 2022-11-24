Tristan Jarry gets 100th win of NHL career

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 23, 2022 (Pt. 1) 05:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tristan Jarry has reached a milestone of his career with 100 wins.

The Penguins netminder's 100th win came in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Flames on Wednesday night.

Jarry was selected by the Penguins in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Draft, becoming the starting goaltender after the team traded Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old goaltender is in the final year of a 3-year contract that carries an annual cap hit of $3.5 million p>