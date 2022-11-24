ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tristan Jarry gets 100th win of NHL career

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbiaO_0jM9MEgy00

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 23, 2022 (Pt. 1) 05:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tristan Jarry has reached a milestone of his career with 100 wins.

The Penguins netminder's 100th win came in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Flames on Wednesday night.

Jarry was selected by the Penguins in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Draft, becoming the starting goaltender after the team traded Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old goaltender is in the final year of a 3-year contract that carries an annual cap hit of $3.5 million p>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella

A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to wear 5th jersey for Winter Classic

The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear a fifth different jersey this season for their 37th game of the regular season Jan. 2 against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, a contest the NHL labels as the Winter Classic. On Friday, the league unveiled the uniforms the Penguins and Bruins will wear...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena. Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later. The NHL said the water main break that occurred Friday morning “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level. Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH — When Ilya Samsonov was spotted in full equipment just one day after he injured his knee against the Boston Bruins, there was optimism that the Russian goaltender might return sooner than expected. But it’s been three weeks since Samsonov got into game and it looks he won’t...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway...
FOX Sports

New Jersey visits New York after Hughes' hat trick

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-6-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes' hat trick against the Washington Capitals in the Devils' 5-1 win. New York is 1-3-0 against the...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Devils’ Loss to the Maple Leafs – 11/23/22

Bizarre, chaotic, and bonkers. These are some of the adjectives used to describe the events Wednesday night at Prudential Center when the New Jersey Devils hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils’ 13-game winning streak has officially come to an end in a frustrating loss that involved overturned goals, questionable officiating, and fans taking matters into their own hands. Let’s break down three takeaways from the Devils’ loss to the Maple Leafs.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Duck Beer & Welcome Conor Timmins

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2-1 regulation win over the New Jersey Devils last night was memorable for a number of reasons. First, the team did it with a depleted lineup – especially a depleted defence. Second, the Blue and White beat a team that (a) was on a 13-game winning streak and (b) had beaten them in overtime back in Toronto the week before. Third, the team won even after being pelted by full cans of beer and other assorted debris.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Benefit From Bouchard’s Struggles In the End

The Edmonton Oilers have a 10-10-0 record and are currently out of a playoff spot. There is cause for some concern as the regular season is one quarter over and nobody on the team’s defence has looked particularly good. We are going to hone in on one of the defencemen in particular, Evan Bouchard, who’s noticeably struggled in his second full season.
NHL

Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
91K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy