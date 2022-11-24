Pinata, a New York-based supplier of a workforce-optimization platform, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by M13 and Bullpen Capital. In reference to the fundraise, each Rob Olson of M13 and Ann Lai of Bullpen Capital will be a part of PINATA’s Board of Administrators, which additionally contains Marc Ferrentino, COO of Yext; Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software program; Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX; and PINATA’s co-founder Josh Wand, CEO of ForceBrands.

2 DAYS AGO