Vivacious Oryen Network community sees 150% presale profits – Can ORY beat Dash2Trade, IMPT, or Big Eyes?

By Mark Peterson
cryptonewsz.com
 3 days ago
cryptonewsz.com

Oryen Network sees green as Maker and Evmos post hard losses

After a long streak of flat weeks, with Maker And Evmos posting hard losses, Oryen Network appears as a hope to unfreeze the crypto market. This revolutionary auto-staking protocol progressively gains in value over the weeks of the presale. What’s Oryen’s secret of success?. Oryen’s Recent Performance.
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
cryptonewsz.com

Oryen Network tempts investors with a 200% price surge alongside Kava and Polygon

Some of you might feel down because you think it’s hard to make big bucks on the cryptocurrency market right now. Many tokens are in trouble because they aren’t stable, but you shouldn’t worry. Oryen has built strong footholds in the market to give investors the best return on their money.
makeuseof.com

Best CeFi Platforms: Nexo vs. YouHodler

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. As the world increasingly moves towards digital assets and away from traditional fiat currency, a new breed of financial platforms has emerged to meet the demand for crypto-friendly services. These so-called CeFi (centralized finance) platforms offer a wide range of features and services, from lending and borrowing to staking and earning interest on your digital assets.
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Hits New Milestone as Native Tokens Reach 7 Million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecoinrise.com

ByBit To Support Institutional Clients Via $100M Fund

Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has established a $100 million fund to serve institutional clients “during this challenging period in the crypto industry,” as per a statement released by the company on Thursday. Bybit revealed that it will be offering up to $10 million to both current and prospective...
cryptonewsz.com

Litecoin breaks the $65 resistance: Is LTC set to reach $100?

Litecoin is very similar to Bitcoin, which is mainly used for small transactions. LTC is the native coin and is currently in high demand. That is why it broke the previous resistance even after the fall of the FTX liquidity crisis. When many altcoins are forming yearly lows, LTC is trading close to $77, breaking the resistance of $65.

