Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis

Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Election results certified

Results of November’s election were made official by a unanimous vote during a special City Council meeting Friday, Nov. 18, morning, with Cokie Booth being elected to council by 133 votes over incumbent James Howard Adams. Also canvassed were the final tallies on the three municipal ballot questions, with...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
NEVADA STATE
nonprofitnews.vegas

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing

By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure

A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
CARSON CITY, NV
news3lv.com

5K run/walk/parade benefitting The American Melanoma Institute

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Raising awareness of skin cancer and supporting those in need in our community. That's the goal of this weekend's 5K fun walk, run and parade. We have Dr. Amin Hedayat, American Melanoma Institute's founder and executive director, and Reza Arshadi joining us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV

