Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Related
UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains on track, submitting more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state today.
CCSD superintendent responds to initiative to break up school district
The superintendent of CCSD responded to the Community Schools Initiative to break up the Clark County School District.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results – and analysis
Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indy Explains: Nevada passed the ranked-choice voting, open primary ballot question. What happens next?
By a slim majority, Nevada voted in favor of a ballot question proposing to overhaul the Silver State’s election system through the implementation of open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections. But another hurdle in the form of a second statewide vote in the 2024 election remains before...
bouldercityreview.com
Election results certified
Results of November’s election were made official by a unanimous vote during a special City Council meeting Friday, Nov. 18, morning, with Cokie Booth being elected to council by 133 votes over incumbent James Howard Adams. Also canvassed were the final tallies on the three municipal ballot questions, with...
PHOTOS: Field trip near proposed lithium mine imparts geology lessons, fosters friendships
Field trips like this aren't just about STEAM education or corporate community building; they are a chance for rural students to make new friends. The post PHOTOS: Field trip near proposed lithium mine imparts geology lessons, fosters friendships appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
nonprofitnews.vegas
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
Millions available to homeowners and renters in Nevada
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Las Vegas Weekly
Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing
By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Las Vegas non-profit feeds veterans, homeless on Thanksgiving thanks to anonymous donations
A non-profit helped cater a Thanksgiving meal for residents living in their building thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors at the last minute.
Early exit: Those leaving Las Vegas to beat holiday traffic finding congestion on I-15
Drivers leaving Las Vegas early for California on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend are finding congestion on southbound Interstate 15.
Las Vegas mother sues CCSD after child was attacked on school bus
The lawsuit filed by the mother, Jasmen Jackson, alleges that a student at Clifford J. Lawrence Junior High School was “sexually, physically and emotionally abusing” her son in August 2021.
Toy giveaway coming to Las Vegas
According to a flyer, check-in for the event is at 9:30 a.m. and toys will be given out after the “holiday presentation”.
knpr
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
Fox5 KVVU
Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed. On Tuesday, we showed...
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
news3lv.com
5K run/walk/parade benefitting The American Melanoma Institute
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Raising awareness of skin cancer and supporting those in need in our community. That's the goal of this weekend's 5K fun walk, run and parade. We have Dr. Amin Hedayat, American Melanoma Institute's founder and executive director, and Reza Arshadi joining us.
Fox5 KVVU
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
Comments / 1