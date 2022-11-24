ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in north-central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in north-central Las Vegas. On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., authorities reported to the 1100 block of W. Hassell after reports of a man who had been shot. Officials said the man, 54, was in...
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report. Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.
Fox5 KVVU

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
Fox5 KVVU

60-year-old woman hit, killed by car near Boulder Highway, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. Nov. 23 on Lamb Boulevard east of Boulder Highway. Police said a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Lamb when...
news3lv.com

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
KTNV

One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
