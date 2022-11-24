Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas police investigating homicide by Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street
A homicide is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide in north-central Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in north-central Las Vegas. On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., authorities reported to the 1100 block of W. Hassell after reports of a man who had been shot. Officials said the man, 54, was in...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report. Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
Police investigate homicide that left one dead near West Hassell Avenue
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
Police ask for help finding woman missing near downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Sharon Brock was last seen Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas wearing green hospital scrubs, a gray sweater, yellow socks and red shoes.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in fast food drive-thru shooting, no arrests
Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley.
Police search for armed robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at Las Vegas businesses
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at businesses in the Las Vegas area. In at least one incident Metro police said the man brandished a weapon against store employees. Police released three photos of the suspected robber on Wednesday evening, however, did not provide the […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-security guard shot on the Strip opens restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kraig Dodson welcomed in customers with a smile on Thanksgiving. “Thank you for coming. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he said to a couple leaving his new restaurant called Getting Baked. Dodson owned a food truck called Getting Baked, but recently linked up...
Fox5 KVVU
60-year-old woman hit, killed by car near Boulder Highway, Lamb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. Nov. 23 on Lamb Boulevard east of Boulder Highway. Police said a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Lamb when...
news3lv.com
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
‘It was all I had,’ Woman says armed burglars stole $47K from Las Vegas home as she slept
A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two men armed with a firearm broke in.
North Las Vegas police release photo of Craig Ranch stabbing suspect
North Las Vegas Police Department released a photo of a person of interest in the recent stabbing that occurred at Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Man drives himself to business after getting shot, Las Vegas police say
In the 3600 block of South Town Center, a male victim in his 20s drove to a store and informed the clerk that he had been shot multiple times.
