KCRA Today: Preparing for rest of holidays, homeless teen finds home in football, LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
Thousands of runners participate in Run to Feed the Hungry this Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands came out for this year’s Run to Feed the Hungry, and it’s the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that runners were able to start the race all at the same time and together. See more in the video above.
This Thanksgiving, Sacramento LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For those who feel they don't have a welcoming family home, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner has served as a haven for a warm meal since 2015. The event also changed its name this year to the Chosen Family Feast. The reason?. Koby...
The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school
By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
2 people shot in Stockton, police say
At least two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court. Police said one victim is a 17-year-old male and the other is a 40-year-old woman....
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Nearly 30K people attended Run to Feed the Hungry. Here’s how it all went down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest Thanksgiving run in the country returned for the 29th year. Nearly 30,000 people turned out to East Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry. LiveCopter 3 was overhead the swarms of people packing the streets before the run began. Participants were able to...
Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
Man injured after shooting in Land Park area of Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt Friday afternoon during a shooting in the Land Park area of Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said the man was injured but is expected to survive his injuries and was sent to a hospital. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street.
Sacramento area runner breaks 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area Run to Feed the Hungry participant broke a national record on Thanksgiving Day. Jacob Nur is a 67-year-old nurse in Sacramento who started running 14 years ago. This year, Nur was looking to break the 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry,...
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
Sacramento Police investigating homicide near Sacramento City College
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Friday afternoon. This marks the city’s 53rd homicide of 2022. The department issues a press release Friday evening. Homicide Investigation – 4100 Block of 23rd Street. On November 25, 2022 at approximately...
Sacramento, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
