KCRA.com

The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school

By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

2 people shot in Stockton, police say

At least two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court. Police said one victim is a 17-year-old male and the other is a 40-year-old woman....
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured after shooting in Land Park area of Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt Friday afternoon during a shooting in the Land Park area of Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said the man was injured but is expected to survive his injuries and was sent to a hospital. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating homicide near Sacramento City College

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Friday afternoon. This marks the city’s 53rd homicide of 2022. The department issues a press release Friday evening. Homicide Investigation – 4100 Block of 23rd Street. On November 25, 2022 at approximately...
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Football PRO

Sacramento, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA

