Researchers At Stanford Have Developed A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Benchmark To Understand Large Language Models (LLMs)

marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Machine Learning Framework Called ‘GRAVL-BERT’: A BERT-Based Graphical Visual-Linguistic Representations For Multimodal Coreference Resolution
The use of multimodal data for AI training has gained popularity, particularly in recent years. The popularity of voice-activated screen devices like the Amazon Echo Show is rising due to their increased potential for multimodal interactions. Customers can refer to products on-screen using spoken language, which makes it easier for them to express their objectives. Multimodal coreference resolution (MCR) refers to this process of selecting the appropriate object on the screen utilizing natural language comprehension. In order to create the next generation of conversational bots involves resolving the references across many modalities, such as text and visuals.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces a Novel MoE Routing Algorithm Called Expert Choice (EC) That can Achieve Optimal Load Balancing in an MoE System While Allowing Heterogeneity in Token-to-Expert Mapping
The number of model parameters in the network significantly influences a neural network’s ability to process information. Recent academic work has largely focused on discovering more efficient ways to increase model parameters because the latest technological advancements necessitate more parameters. This increase in model parameters like dataset size and training time has effectively improved the performance of NLP models and computer vision systems.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
marktechpost.com
This Python Library ‘Imitation,’ Provides Open-Source Implementations of Imitation and Reward Learning Algorithms in PyTorch
In areas with clearly defined reward functions, like games, reinforcement learning (RL) has outperformed human performance. Unfortunately, it is difficult or impossible for many tasks in the real world to design the reward function procedurally. Instead, they must immediately absorb a reward function or policy from user feedback. Furthermore, even when a reward function can be formulated, as in the case of an agent winning a game, the resulting objective may need to be more sparse for RL to solve effectively. Therefore, imitation learning is frequently used to initialize the policy in state-of-the-art results for RL.
Study States Psychopaths Are Highly Concentrated In Three Career Paths: CEO, Lawyer, or Media
Many people want to avoid being around psychopaths or people with mental illnesses that are associated with a lack of empathy or emotional intelligence. If you are one of those people who wish to avoid working around somebody who is a psychopath or a sociopath, then there are a bunch of different professions that it would probably be best for people to avoid. Inc.com has a news article that lists the professions that someone who lacks empathy is the most likely to join or have a career in. If you want to spend time away from people with conditions like antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, borderline personality disorder, or some other extreme lack of empathy, you should probably not take any of the three following careers according to a study done by a psychologist named Kevin Dutton:
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
marktechpost.com
Meet CICERO: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agent That Plays At A Human Level In Diplomacy
From Deep Blue’s victory over chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov to AlphaGo being the first computer program to defeat a Go World Champion, unbeatable superhuman agents have paved a new path for remarkable advancements made in AI. However, the primary question remains whether AI can create agents that can use language to negotiate and collaborate with others to achieve strategic goals in a manner comparable to humans.
marktechpost.com
Google AmbiML Open-Sources ‘KataOS,’ A Secure Operating System For Embedded Machine Learning Hardware
Due to recent technological breakthroughs, the number of always-on or ambient smart gadgets has proliferated in recent years. However, such technical developments also prompt worries about collecting private information for machine learning and other security and privacy risks. The collected personally identifiable data, such as pictures that can be used to recognize people’s faces and voice recordings, could be made available to malicious software if personal devices cannot be mathematically verified to keep data private. There is still a risk to privacy from a compromised or hacked device, even if organizations like Google have progressed in this direction by developing tools like federated learning to assist in safeguarding privacy in ML datasets.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
marktechpost.com
Top Tools To Log And Manage Machine Learning Models
In machine learning, experiment tracking stores all experiment metadata in a single location (database or a repository). Model hyperparameters, performance measurements, run logs, model artifacts, data artifacts, etc., are all included in this. There are numerous approaches to implementing experiment logging. Spreadsheets are one option (no one uses them anymore!...
marktechpost.com
This AI Model Integrates Feature Pyramids into Vision Transformers to Enhance Their Capability
Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have dominated the computer vision domain for the last decade. From object detection to image classification; they were the state-of-the-art solutions in multiple tasks. CNNs have been the go-to method for any computer vision application. Things started to change with the introduction of the vision transformer...
marktechpost.com
Google Research Proposes an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model to Utilize Vision Transformers on Videos
Transformers have played a crucial role in natural language processing tasks in the last decade. Their success attributes mainly to their ability to extract and exploit temporal information. When a certain method works well in a domain, it is normal to expect to see studies that try to bring that...
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces ‘SegCLR,’ a Self-Supervised Machine Learning Technique that Produces Highly Informative Representations of Cells Directly from 3D Electron Microscope Imagery and Segmentations
If we can analyze the organization of neural circuits, it will play a crucial role in better understanding the process of thinking. It is where the maps come into play. Maps of the nervous system contain information about the identity of individual cells, like their type, subcellular component, and connectivity of the neurons.
marktechpost.com
Meet TAP-Vid: A Dataset of Videos Along With Point Tracks, Either Manually Annotated or Obtained From A Simulator
Imagine if we could study the motion of objects in videos by tracking their position and orientation and how different points on the object move. This information will be useful in making inferences about the 3D properties, physical properties, and interactions of various objects. So what is the most basic...
marktechpost.com
Understanding The Data Types For Machine Learning And Data Science
Machine learning (a subfield of AI) aims to program computers to learn and grow as people do. Machine learning may automate virtually any activity that can be solved using a pattern or set of data-developed rules. It’s crucial to have a firm grasp of the various data kinds to clean and preprocess the data in preparation for use with ML algorithms. For machines to recognize patterns in data, it must first be translated into a numerical representation. This will allow us to pick the top-performing models that can quickly and accurately identify the underlying patterns. Knowing the various data formats enables one to select the most suitable preprocessing methods and conversions. In addition, it will let us execute top-notch visualizations and unearth previously unknown information.
Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters
On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Polygon and Two Additional Assets
An algorithm with a reputation for outperforming the crypto markets is showing a preference for Ethereum (ETH) and three other large-cap digital assets amid uncertain trading conditions. Each week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments to create a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
