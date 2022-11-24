W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14 JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA DARRIN CALLAWAY Case No.: 2021-145 Division: Petitioner and KIMBERLY M …

Here is a rolling list of holiday happenings taking place in Holmes and Washington Counties this year. Community South Credit Union and The JOY FM will be collecting donations of frozen turkeys, monetary donations and gift cards to provide holiday meals for the homeless and those with food insecurity. All proceeds will benefit the Holmes County Council on Aging. Donations may be dropped off at the bank located at 1720 S. Waukesha St. in Bonifay on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

