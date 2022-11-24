TickTrader, a trading platform from Soft-FX, a brokerage software provider, was created as a multifunctional product. According to Soft-FX representatives, TickTrader was designed with the needs of a wide range of clients in mind — both experienced traders and investors and those who are just starting their way in the market. Hence, the variety of functions of the trading platform, which we discussed with Soft-FX staff.

1 DAY AGO