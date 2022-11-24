ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bybit Supports Crypto Market Makers with $100m Fund

Bybit, a major cryptocurrency platform, informed on Thursday that it established an institutional clients support fund worth $100 million. According to the press release, the crypto exchange wants to offer additional protection to its customers during a 'challenging period' for the digital assets industry. Institutional clients, as well as existing...
Binance Aims for $1 Billion Crypto Recovery Fund

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is aiming to amass about $1 billion dollars in a crypto recovery fund targeted at purchasing distressed digital assets. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s CEO, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that the leading exchange is willing to extend the target amount if need be. The fund will be open to contributions from participants in the cryptocurrency industry, the CEO added.
Eurotrader Boosts UK Presence with FCA License

Eurotrader, a Cyprus-based multi-asset broker, has received a regulatory license from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide its services in the UK retail market. The FCA license was granted to Eurotrader Capital Limited, its UK subsidiary. The brokerage announced on Thursday that the new license “is another...
Can LP Tokens Add Value to DeFi Lending Ecosystems?

Currently, there is over $41 billion Total Value Locked on DeFi protocols. Decentralized exchanges and lending protocols accumulate the lion's share of this TVL. However, as DeFi stands, unique possibilities exploiting the convergence of these two dominant markets are still to be leveraged. Liquidity providers (LPs) in Automated Market Maker...
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week

Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs

Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
Starling Bank Bans All Crypto-Related Transactions, Cites ‘High Risk’

Starling Bank, a challenger bank in the United Kingdom, is now banning its customers from making any transaction related to cryptocurrencies using its cards. The digital bank is citing the “high risk” of crypto activities behind its move. The challenger bank did not reveal anything officially until one...
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
Binance Launches Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Friday launched the Proof of Reserves (PoR) for its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in its latest show of transparency to reassure customers of its health following the sudden collapse of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A PoR is an independent audit...
Quick review: Dacxi Chain use case highlights

The Dacxi Chain is an interesting blockchain project, under development since 2017 and set for launch in early 2023 as market acceptance for tokenization in the mainstream has arrived. This application of tokenization of financial assets is predicted to be one of the ten largest applications. This review will delve...
Hong Kong’s SFC Proposes Risk Management Rules for Futures Brokers

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a consultation paper on Friday, proposing risk management guidelines for licensed futures brokers. The guidelines primarily require futures brokers to include qualitative requirements for controlling and managing critical risks of futures dealing activities. If approved, brokers need to set prudent client risk limits and further comply with additional requirements relating to commodity futures.
How Multifunctionality is Implemented in TickTrader Trading Platform

TickTrader, a trading platform from Soft-FX, a brokerage software provider, was created as a multifunctional product. According to Soft-FX representatives, TickTrader was designed with the needs of a wide range of clients in mind — both experienced traders and investors and those who are just starting their way in the market. Hence, the variety of functions of the trading platform, which we discussed with Soft-FX staff.
Consob Blocks 4 More Illegal Trading Platforms

Italy's financial market watchdog, Consob, blacklisted four more financial services websites for operating illegally in the country. The latest addition has reduced the number of fraudulent blocklisted platforms to 805. According to the press release on Friday, the latest names added to the blocklist are Ethereal Group, Alltradingeu, FinanceCapitalFX Cyprus...
How Blockchain, Digital assets, and Web3 Unlock Financial Inclusion Globally

Albeit the world is aggressively progressing toward a digital economy, millions of people and communities lack even the most basic amenities. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, over 80 million adults remain unbanked and have to resort to cash for all transactions. Whereas the Middle East and North African region count for about 20 million adults with no bank accounts, including 10 million in the Arab Republic of Egypt, according to the Global Findex 2021 database.
Singapore Police Investigating Crypto Platform Hodlnaut for Fraud

Singapore police are investigating local cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, Hodlnaut, and its directors for alleged cheating and fraud. According to the official press release of Singapore police, the investigation came following multiple reports of allegations of false representations by the troubled crypto exchange. "Between August and November 2022, the...
UK and Singapore Agree to “Deepen Cooperation” in Fintech

The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge. The agreement was reached at the 7th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue held in Singapore on Friday. The FinTech Bridge is aimed at promoting a structured engagement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
Unified trading ecosystem from UTIP

The majority of banks and trading platforms own apps and online services for correlating to the company's products. Each company is interested in their trading platform having a low entry threshold to start trading on live accounts. But using 2-3 apps is hardly convenient for users to perform various actions:...
Vantage and NEOM McLaren Extreme E make a splash for ESG at FMLS 2022

International multi-asset broker,Vantage (also known as “Vantage Markets”), is pleased to announce its participation and sponsorship of the Finance Magnates London Summit for the second year running, with a renewed push for ESG. This year, Vantage was accompanied by their partner NEOM McLaren Extreme E to exhibit the...

