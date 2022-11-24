ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sporting News

What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12

The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Gus Edwards impacting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With Sunday's kickoffs on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 12 injury report and making their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Key RBs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Leonard Fournette (hip) are both listed as "doubtful" and Joe Mixon (concussion) has been ruled "out," but of even more concern for fantasy owners at this point is the "questionable" statuses of Josh Jacobs and Gus Edwards.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown more pass catchers impacting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 12 action, fantasy football owners are checking for the latest injury updates for several standout pass-catchers (Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Allen Robinson, and Tyler Higbee) whose availability could affect last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions at wide receiver and tight end. Below, we'll give...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

NFL Week 12 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL hosted three games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition at this time of year, but the good news is that the tripleheader won't have too much of a negative impact on the NFL Sunday slate. Why is that? The NFL doesn't have any bye weeks in Week 12. The...

