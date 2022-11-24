SASKATOON - Egor Sidorov netted a hat trick to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Ice on Saturday. Vaughn Watterodt and Jayden Wiens added the others for Saskatoon (16-5-0). Trevor Wong recorded three assists while Ethan Chadwick made 21 saves. Aiden Oiring and Ty Nash...

7 HOURS AGO