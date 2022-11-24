Read full article on original website
Related
Column: Talk of Payton replacing Staley fails Chargers history test
NFL media rights partners see Sean Payton replacing Brandon Staley with Chargers but don't count on it; Broncos' moves have imploded; Pete Carroll's trade haul gains luster
Sports Business Journal
Fanatics sees strong Black Friday sales
Fanatics saw its best Black Friday for online sales in company history, also notching a 25% year-over-year increase for sales on Friday, Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving. Fanatics said the NBA City Edition, NHL Reverse Retro and World Cup were driving overall jersey sales on the site. A purple Vikings jersey for WR Justin Jefferson was the top-selling item on the site since Friday overall. The rest of the top 5 in overall sales on the site was made up of NFL players, including Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, WR CeeDee Lamb, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen.
Analyzing Cowboys/Giants from the All-22 view
What were the keys to a Cowboys victory on Thanksgiving over the division rival Giants? How did the defense shut down a deadly RPO game the Giants love?
Sports Business Journal
Eagles to debut black alternate helmets tonight
The Eagles for the first time ever will be "dressed in black from head-to-toe" with the debut of black alternate helmets for tonight's "SNF" matchup against the Packers. The Eagles will be "decked in all black twice more this season" -- Week 16 on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys, and in Week 18 at home against the Giants. Next year, it is expected the Eagles will "shift away from their black alternate outfits and return to their classic kelly green uniforms," which Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been an "advocate for in recent years" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 11/27). Lurie hopes NFL helmet rules “continues to evolve, allowing the Eagles to have two alternate helmets in 2023 and beyond.” That would allow the Eagles to "keep their midnight green helmets as their standard, but to then have a Kelly green and a black helmet as alternates” (NBCPHILADELPHIA.com, 11/23).
Sports Business Journal
Giants-Cowboys tops record Thanksgiving audience
Giants-Cowboys on Thursday marked the NFL’s best regular-season game audience on record, and helped fuel the league’s best Thanksgiving viewership yet, per fast-national figures. Fox drew 42 million viewers for the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in the 4:30pm ET window on Thanksgiving, a figure that passes a “Monday Night Football” game from 1990 on ABC featuring the Giants and 49ers (41.55 million viewers) as the league’s best regular-season game audience on record (viewership figures date back to 1988). Giants-Cowboys also is up 3% from the comparable Raiders-Cowboys game last Thanksgiving on CBS (40.8 million). Dallas-Ft. Worth Drew a 24.5 local rating for the game to lead all local markets, followed by a pair of other Texas markets in San Antonio (19.2) and Austin (16.5). The 42 million viewers for Giants-Cowboys also makes the game the No. 5 telecast on all of TV for 2022 to date, behind only last season’s Super Bowl, NFC and AFC Championships and Chiefs-Bills shootout in the AFC Divisional round.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
TMZ.com
Washington Commanders Fans Outraged Over Sean Taylor Memorial
Sean Taylor was honored by his old NFL team with a life-size memorial in his honor at their stadium -- but the big reveal left fans less than impressed ... and actually pretty pissed. The Washington Commanders unveiled their Sean Taylor tribute Sunday at FedEx Field ... showing off a...
Robert Saleh: Mike White's huge game hasn't altered Jets' QB plan
Jets coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that he still hopes to play demoted starter Zach Wilson this season despite Mike White's big game on Sunday.
Sports Business Journal
Pro-Confederate messaging seen at TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted “there is no place for hate of any kind in our City” and restated his support for removing Confederate monuments after a group opposing their removal flew a Confederate flag over an NFL crowd at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. A plane carried the flag and a banner reading “Put Monuments Back” past the stadium "shortly before the start of the Jaguars’ winning game" against the Ravens (FLORIDA TIMES-UNION, 11/27).
Sports Business Journal
CFP picture sees clarity after regular season end
Saturday’s college football results “simplified” the CFP picture. Georgia and Michigan “should both be in regardless of their performances" in Saturday's conference championship games. TCU is “likely in a similar boat” after beating Iowa State 62-14, though TCU “might be better off beating Kansas State in Arlington to remove all doubt.” USC also will have a "chance to avenge its only loss” on the year in the Pac-12 title next week against Utah. But even with some clarity, there are "still teams just outside of the top four lurking, hoping and already politicking." The ACC is “officially out of the running” following Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina (THE ATHLETIC, 11/27).
Sports Business Journal
Finance: Compound Investments
Malcolm Jenkins really began to think about investing for the first time in 2010, when he was a second-year NFL safety for the New Orleans Saints. Jenkins’ five-year, $19 million rookie deal was structured so that the first-round draft pick received over $9 million in his sophomore season. Thanks to the guidance of Ralonda Johnson, then a senior auditor at Ernst & Young and a close friend of Jenkins’ since preschool, Jenkins began looking for opportunities to leverage that capital beyond simply entrusting his financial adviser to curate a typical mix of stocks and bonds.
Sports Business Journal
Morning Hot Reads: Working Overtime
The N.Y. TIMES profiles former UConn men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who is "disrupting" college basketball with Overtime Elite. Ollie is the head of coaching and director of player development at OTE. After winning a title with UConn in 2014, Ollie’s "charmed basketball life went awry -- before he went from NCAA poster child to NCAA pariah, fired by UConn for allegations he had skirted the byzantine thicket of rules that have propped up collegiate sports for decades." That Ollie is "helping lead the upstart, game-changing academy is symbolic, for the contours of his journey once represented the optimal path the NCAA could offer a player."
Sports Business Journal
B/R, NBA to unveil pop-up art gallery in Miami
Bleacher Report is teaming up with the NBA to bring its Artist merch collection to Miami Art Week. The B/R NBA Artist Series -- taking place at The LAB in Miami from Thursday-Sunday -- will feature a pop-up art gallery and sports bar with art installations from the collection’s artist, Matt McCormick. The Fadeaway Cocktail Lounge, designed by McCormick, will host Miami sports watch parties. The event will launch an exclusive line of NBA-branded apparel designed by McCormick. The B/R NBA Artist Series collection includes T-shirts, hats, long-sleeve shirts and more. It will be available exclusively at the event in Miami before being made available to the public on bleacherreportshop.com.
Sporting News
Justin Tucker laments missing game-winning 67-yard field goal in Ravens' loss to Jaguars: 'Heartbreaking'
Justin Tucker had a chance to give the Ravens a last-second win over the Jaguars and make NFL history in the process. He came up short in his efforts to do so. Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the Baltimore vs. Jacksonville game was on the right line, but it came up just short.
Sports Business Journal
Mark Emmert looks back at 12 years leading NCAA
SBJ this week profiles retiring NCAA President Mark Emmert,who "sees himself as an outdoorsman trying to help college athletes, but the criticism, frustrations and challenges over 12 years have never stopped." For most college sports fans, administrators, coaches and players, Emmert is the "buttoned-up guy testifying before Congress about name, image and likeness, amateurism or some other student-athlete interest." Emmert’s tenure in the NCAA president’s chair started in November 2010. He "will step aside when a successor has been hired, either in June 2023 or earlier if the new president is in place." Those years have brought about "unprecedented challenges and change, from NIL to the pandemic, an FBI investigation into cheating basketball coaches and massive conference realignment." Defining Emmert’s legacy over that period is "immensely complicated and challenging" (SPORTS BUSINESS JOURNAL, 11/28 issue).
Sports Business Journal
Speed Reads....
The Red Sox are "now shooting to host" the 2027 All-Star Game at Fenway Park following MLB awarding the 2024 game to the Rangers and Globe Life Field (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/26). Former NBAer Dennis Scott will become the 12th inductee into the Magic HOF. Magic CEO Alex Martins made the announcement during a "surprise appearance on NBA TV’s pregame show Saturday evening" ahead of Thunder-Rockets. The date and time for the induction ceremony "will be determined at a later date" (ORLANDO SENTINEL, 11/26).
Sports Business Journal
Quick Hits....
“It’s called soc-cer!” -- Chanted by U.S. fans at Al Bayt Stadium during Friday's World Cup match against England, which ended in a 0-0 tie (N.Y. TIMES, 11/25). "Everyone wants to play faster because of the Warriors and the body movement and the ball movement, it’s unbelievable. I don’t understand how it’s like this now. I don’t know if it can stay like this, but I’m sure it’s fun to watch, especially from a fan’s standpoint" -- Kings coach Mike Brown, on NBA teams trying to copy the Warriors formula for success (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/26).
Sports Business Journal
Hoop Dreams: A 64-team super conference that doesn’t rely on football
I’ve been thinking about all of these college football-driven media negotiations, conference realignments and proposed super conferences and a thought came to me. Why not a basketball super conference for both men’s and women’s teams composed of basketball-driven institutions? Football has been a prime consideration in the Power Five conference media contracts as well as expansion, but I believe the power of these institutions — not to mention the alumni — would offer a very attractive opportunity for high-level basketball competition that could be televised and/or streamed locally, regionally and nationally.
Royals rookie Jose Cuas recognized for inspirational story with Tony Conigliaro Award
The right-hander became the second Royals player recognized in the 33-year history of the award.
Sports Business Journal
Shoot And Deliver
The 2017 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference served as a turning point for Noah Basketball, the shooting analytics company that was working with five NBA teams at the time of the Boston conference. Noah Basketball won the conference’s startup competition that year and the $5,000 prize, but more importantly gathered valuable product feedback from NBA teams on its way to tracking shots for almost the entire league this season.
Comments / 0