The Eagles for the first time ever will be "dressed in black from head-to-toe" with the debut of black alternate helmets for tonight's "SNF" matchup against the Packers. The Eagles will be "decked in all black twice more this season" -- Week 16 on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys, and in Week 18 at home against the Giants. Next year, it is expected the Eagles will "shift away from their black alternate outfits and return to their classic kelly green uniforms," which Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been an "advocate for in recent years" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 11/27). Lurie hopes NFL helmet rules “continues to evolve, allowing the Eagles to have two alternate helmets in 2023 and beyond.” That would allow the Eagles to "keep their midnight green helmets as their standard, but to then have a Kelly green and a black helmet as alternates” (NBCPHILADELPHIA.com, 11/23).

HOME, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO