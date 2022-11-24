ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
NBC San Diego

Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less

With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While

Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC San Diego

Dow Closes More Than 150 Points Higher. Stocks Notch Gains for Holiday Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
NBC San Diego

Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC San Diego

Postal Workers in the UK Launch Black Friday Strike as Industrial Action Sweeps the Country

The CWU has announced 10 further days of strike action between Thursday and Christmas Eve, of which four have been formally notified, with the last falling on Dec. 1. Workers across the U.K. are striking over pay, working conditions and pensions, with inflation running at its highest level for over 40 years and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week projecting the steepest fall in living standards since records began.
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC San Diego

The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.

It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC San Diego

Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
NBC San Diego

New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know

New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC San Diego

Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns

BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy